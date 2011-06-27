2020 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

ScottT , 04/16/2020 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I love the car. Perfect size for a personal car, handles really well, good power (230i M Sport). This is my third one or two series car. I do not, however, like the intrusiveness of the electronics; throwing the car into park while its moving if a door is open, inability to modify warning tone volumes beyond a very small range, parking warning that doesn't go off when approaching a high curb so you might hit it, but goes off when you turn the car back on and back up to leave, and more. I would also prefer to give up some trunk space for a space saver spare tire rather than run-flats.