2020 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Practical sports coupe

Mesdmd, 02/01/2020
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The 2 series is a perfect size if you want a fun car to drive that is practical for daily use. Great driving dynamics . The 230i is not underpowered going 0-60 in 5.3 second.

Great Small Personal Car

ScottT, 04/16/2020
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love the car. Perfect size for a personal car, handles really well, good power (230i M Sport). This is my third one or two series car. I do not, however, like the intrusiveness of the electronics; throwing the car into park while its moving if a door is open, inability to modify warning tone volumes beyond a very small range, parking warning that doesn't go off when approaching a high curb so you might hit it, but goes off when you turn the car back on and back up to leave, and more. I would also prefer to give up some trunk space for a space saver spare tire rather than run-flats.

