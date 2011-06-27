Used 2017 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car So Far Jeff , 04/24/2017 230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought a 2017 230i coupe. I ordered it from my local dealership. It took about 2 1/2 months to arrive. I've had the car about 7 months. So far it's been a great car. I had one electrical issue when the car was only a few weeks old. It was fixed and no problems since. It's a fun car to drive and it handles really well. It's only a 4 cylinder but the twin turbos provide more than adequate acceleration. No other car that I've had drives quite as nicely as a BMW does. I've had the car for about a year now. I still really enjoy driving it. I would definitely recommend the 230i coupe. A fun car to drive and I get about 30 mpg. I've now had the car for about 2 1/2 years and I still really enjoy it. Rides well and it has been reliable. The only complaint is that the tires from the factory didn't last very long. I had to replace them after only about 25,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Quick comfort, showy Valencia Orange Jim Dean Smith , 03/22/2018 230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I replaced my beloved Mazda MX5 with a 230i, and honestly it was a hard transition. My wife hated the Miata, so I was left with no choice but to trade it in. I got a 2017 BMW 230i, with a stick shift, and it has been ok. I have the moon roof, and the car handles great, is a lot quicker than the Mazda, and gets a lot more oohs and aahs. That said, the Mazda is much more about driving, this car is more about looking cool while you get there faster. If I had not had a real sports car, I think this review would have been more positive, the BMW does everything quite well, just without the driving thrill. Update after 1.5 years of owning this car. I now have about 28K miles on it, and a number of issues have come up. I have had to top off the coolant twice, each time needing over a quart of coolant, dealer says there is no problem?? Check engine light came on, then off, was not gas cap but never figured out what it was. Took car in snow and now wheels (part of 2500 competition upgrade) have like a clear coat coming off, dealer says looks like someone tried to repaint the wheels. I did not, and think they just don't want to deal with it. When this car is approaching 50 k and no longer has the free factory service I will dump it.

If you ever owned a 2002tii you will love this car 2002 guy , 12/04/2018 230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car provides great handling with barely noticeable body roll. The variety of driving mode options allows great fuel economy if wanted for your daily commute, (I'm currently running 25.1mpg on an 9 tank combined freeway/city average ), or if on the open road great handling, and fantastic acceleration. Steering provides just the right amount of feedback. Trunk space is good for a car this size. If you frequently have back seat passengers, forget it, but I don't so i really can't find anything I don't like about this car. Other things I like are the ability to load 30gb of music onto the cars hard drive, and as a long time manual transmission snob, I find the the 8 speed automatic sublime. I'm 6'3", 175lbs, so while getting in and out of the car is a little bit awkward, moving the seat back when exiting makes it easier, but hey, what sports car is easy to get into? I can achieve perfect seat and mirror positioning with the electric seats. Which by the way are remarkably comfortable. If you are the type of person who starts the car up and just uses the same driving mode you will love it; but if you are someone who spends the time to understand all the features and variety of driving modes you can use, it will be even better. This car is made for drivers and doubles as a super daily duty commuter/errand runner.