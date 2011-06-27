Used 2016 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
I bought this car to drive for fun
I bought the basic 'plain Jane' model because I already own a 2016 5 series which we use for long trips. Never was really considering this model until I drove it at the dealership....it was fun. I am 72 years old and 6'2" and yes, I go through a circus act to get in the back seat area. But in reality, at home there is only the wife and myself. If we have to share the car with adult passengers, you can make it work. Frankly, I enjoy just getting out and driving this little coupe. I have taken it out on a road trip, and it is a comfortable ride. It is not made to be a luxuary riding vehicle, so yes, you will feel bumps..so what? My only complaint is that the seat belt is a far reach behind me, and I do not have satellite radio, or a navagation system but like I say...I bought the 'plain jane' and I can live without the extras......after all, I grew up in those years where you paid extra for an AC radio, and later, air conditioning was extra when it came on autos. The insturment panel reminds me of the old racing cars. This 4 cylinder turbo gas car has neck popping pick up, tracks true and will hug the curves. It is comfortable, and BMW put some style and nice lines on this car. Take a test drive and see if you remember when you once had a car that put a smile on your face, just driving no where in particular. December 29, 2016: My review of this car remains unchanged. Believe it or not, I wrote BMW about the navagation system on my 5 series asking why, with all their technical knowledge, they did not have a simple way to update navagation. My 2 series does not have navigation, but I solved it with a 10 year old Nuvi I put on the console held with a rubber band when I took a long trip. I get free life time updates on a hand held Nuvi that I paid around $200 for, and it has voice directions and shows filling stations hospitals etc...everything the high priced autos have, only the new car systems of major brands, are already 2 to 3 years old when they hit the show room floor. I can update my Nuvi by plugging it into my computer. I get ALL of North America on it. Right down to the new bypass installed around a park near my home. Again. I love driving the 228i. Have had absolutly no problems with it, hugs the road and curves. Great pickup and will get you around slow moving traffic in a flash on the expressway. You can also pack more into the trunk then you think. I do carry an air pump and a can of sealant because I have run flat tires, and while they have been no problem, I am just old school and needed peace of mind. UPDATE Jan 2018. I traded in the 228i for a 2017 M240 series. It was like saying goodbye to a family member, but I wanted to move up to a six cylinder with more options. The 228i did not remain on the lot of the dealers very long, and hopefully the new owners realize it was well cared for. The dealer did not even have to have it detailed for the advertising photos as I do that to my cars as a hobby. UPDATE July 2019. I still have a photo of the 228 in the garage. Was a great car.
BMW as it used to BE
Superb handling in all driving modes. 4 runflat tires, no spare! (I don't know where a person would buy a BMW with non-runflat tires, ALL models have them) I don't know if I mentioned this, but great handling!! All modes. Very comfortable seats My local dealer, is second to none. Especially where service is involved. Great visibility Great MPG Very tight body with no creaks or rattles.
Almost "GREAT". Whynot?
I've had the car for a year and it does everything quite well. But three areas need to be addressed: 1) I have factory installed NON run-flat tires. At highway speeds, I have to wear ear plugs, the road noise is so intolerable. 2) "Dakota" leather is little more than embossed cardboard, compleately lacking in suppleness. Research indicates it's the cheapest grade of leather. 3) The hard plastic door handle presses uncomfortably against my leg while driving. I had to apply moleskin to the handle as a cushion. Updated after 16K Miles: I’ve recently returned from 18k road trip thru West Texas up to Colorado. Roads are very good. The car performed quite well. Passing slower cars on open road was a dream. Response was quick enough (a few times) to 120mph, with More available if I needed it. Comfort wise, well, the car is not for touring. It’s a sports car. Surprisingly, no aches or fatigue on my 76 y/o body. Update: 4/26/17 Now "retired" (not driving as much. Car Is "fun" for distances <25 Mls. Road noise: excessive. Feel a little cheated on the "leather" interior. (correction for above: road trip was 800miles, Not 18k.....sorry). Update: 10/30/18 Only 17.6K miles, thus far. Interestingly, tires cannot be rotated b/c of different sizes on front and back. Warranty on tires expended after 1/2 mileage. I opted for factory installed non-runflat tires (despite dealer’s insistence). Update: 10/31/19 <20K miles no problems. Orig tires, notice front outside treads wearing more than expected, due to factory installed Michelin “sport” tires.
.5 Seconds Slower than my 2007 335i
Yes, just a half second slower than my 2007 BMW 335i from zero to sixty, 4.9 vs 4.4. 13.7 vs 12.9 in the quarter, ending at 108.9 vs 101. And $39k vs $52k. The Sport Display shows torque and HP used, rarely reaching max around other cars so more would be a waste here in South Florida. I also skipped the sport suspension this time and am much happier on the daily drive. Loved the sport suspension when pushing the 335i, but the opportunities were very rare and the punishment constant. The 228i is also one of the few cars i cannot drive with the seat all the way back, at 6'2" that rarely happens. This is a gem I recommend test driving. A year later, I still really like this car. No complaints or regrets.
Great car
Immensely fun to drive, relatively practical and (so far) reliable. Still... if you have children think twice before buying. Also, the price is a bit too high to qualify this vehicle as a "good value," per se. Here's hoping maintenance costs don't rise exponentially in the future...
