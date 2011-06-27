Used 2015 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.1/479.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Torque255 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,900
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,900
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Sport Lineyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Track Handling Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
extended cabin coolingyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
harman/kardon Premium Soundyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
18" Double-Spoke 461M Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
18" Double-Spoke Wheels w/Mixed Summer Tiresyes
18" Ferric Grey Wheels w/Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Length174.7 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Gross weight4360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload785 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Exterior Colors
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Moonlight Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Valencia Orange
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Red Highlight, leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota w/Black Highlight, leather
  • Black SensaTec w/Red Highlight, leatherette
  • Oyster SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,900
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/50R V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
