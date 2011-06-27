Used 2011 BMW 1 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Worthy of the "Ultimate Driving machine" slogan.
Had the car for about year now, no regrets. As a diehard BMW fan I was afraid BMW was shifting towards too much technology and not enough fun driving. I was wrong, the 135i is just about perfect, and it relives my days of the E46 330 but better. It has the right combination of sport/comfort for everyday use, it's NOT a track car. Get the 1M if you track your car. The 135i is a great daily driver with gobs of power and handling to exceed anyone who drives on the street. The seats are comfy and the interior is typical BMW fare with driver orientated controls. Handling is great with the exception of some understeer. The brakes are superb with great stopping power and awesome brake feel.
Pocket Rocket!
This was all round one of the best cars that you can buy for under 50 000 dollars. It’s a fast car that can zip through city’s and open roads. Pros - Lots of power -Great direct steering -BMW badge -Good interior quality Cons -Not very good in winter driving -Not very practical -Not too economical
Best Car I Have Owned
I now have 33,000 miles on my 2011 128i Coupe with automatic. I have not had one problem with this car. The only time it has been back to the dealer is for its scheduled maintenance. It is solid as a rock, and very fast! I average almost 24mpg overall and that is after a combined city and highway average. I have owned it since Dec 2010 and have to say I will miss it when the lease is up this Dec. Someone is going to get a stellar Certified Used Car. I've looked at some of the complaints here and have to say I have had none! Not one!
A Fun Drive
If your objective is have a car that is fun to drive, you will do no better than a BMW 1. While our BMW 3 was a fun car it does not even come close to providing the fun drive of the BMW 1. It will bring a smile to your face every time you get behind the wheel. Because of the limited rear seat room this is not a family car.
Really fun to drive
Nothing to complain about this car, it put a smile on my face every time i step on the gas pedal, love how it perform.
