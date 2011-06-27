  1. Home
2019 Bentley Mulsanne Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Mulsanne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Combined MPGno12
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.254.0/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.25.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no10/16 mpg
Combined MPGno12
Engine
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
cylinder deactivationyesyes
Torque811 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm752 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l6.8 l
Horsepower530 hp @ 4000 rpm505 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.42.3 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Speed Premier Specificationyesno
Hidden Delightsyesyes
Speed Premier Specification w/Dark Tint Flying "B" Radiator Mascotyesno
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Wheelnoyes
Premier Specificationnoyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelnoyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Wheelnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
memory card slotyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
video monitoryesyes
14 total speakersyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
DVD playeryesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
power rear seat easy entryyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler with Frosted Glass and Bespoke Tumblers - By Mullineryesyes
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyesyes
Veneered Gear Leveryesyes
Comfort Specificationyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yesyes
Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler w/Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyesyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding to Picnic Tablesyesyes
'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio Systemyesyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yesyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yesyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yesyes
Black Curtains to Rear Cabinyesyes
Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yesyes
Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrailsyesyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrailsyesyes
Ivory Curtains to Rear Cabinyesyes
Veneered Door Panelsyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yesyes
Entertainment Specificationyesyes
Illuminated Cocktail Cabinet with Bespoke Crystal Decanters and Tumblers - By Mullineryesyes
Four City Umbrellasyesyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyesyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yesyes
Ventilated Front and Rear Seats w/Massage Functionyesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yesyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyesyes
Personalised Treadplate Plaquesyesyes
Valet Keyyesyes
Veneered Media Drawer and Minor Gauge Panelyesyes
Bentley Theatre - Twin 10.4" Electrically Deployable Tabletsyesyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fasciayesyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyesyes
Two City Umbrellasyesyes
Seat Pipingyesyes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyesyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors w/Veneer Surroundyesyes
Contrast Stitchingnoyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsnoyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
12 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
12 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryesyes
Mulliner Dark Tint Serenity Grille w/Painted Radiator Shellyesno
LED Approach Lamp - by Mullineryesyes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyesyes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Polishedyesno
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyesyes
Extended Range - Satinyesyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyesyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyesyes
21" Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Dark Tintyesno
Mulliner Dark Tint Serenity Grille w/Chromed Radiator Shellyesno
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyesyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyesyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesyes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyesyes
Dark Tint Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyesyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyesyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyesyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yesyes
Mulliner Bright Serenity Grille w/Chrome Radiator Shellyesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Matrix Grilleyesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Vertical Vanes and Dark Tint Matrix Grilleyesno
Carbon Fibre Waistrail Inlayyesno
Space Saving Spare Wheelyesyes
Mulliner Bright Serenity Grille w/Painted Radiator Shellyesyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyesyes
Single Thin Fine Lineyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.
Curb weight5977 lbs.5977 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Height59.9 in.59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1078 lbs.1078 lbs.
Wheel base128.6 in.128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Exterior Colors
  • Aegean Blue
  • Light Claret
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pacific Blue
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Citric
  • Antique Gold
  • Blue Sequin
  • Glacier Blue
  • Heather
  • Aquamarine
  • Marlin
  • Ice
  • Sand
  • Quartzite
  • Kensington
  • Coral
  • Nugget Gold
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Light Gray Satin
  • Silver Tempest
  • Storm Grey
  • Anthracite
  • Umbrian Red
  • Old English White
  • Brewster Green
  • Fountain Blue
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • Sandstone
  • Granite
  • Havana
  • Black Crystal
  • Royal Ebony
  • Dove Grey
  • Arabica
  • White Sand
  • Light Gazelle
  • Black Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Silverlake
  • Black Sapphire
  • Sunset
  • Moonbeam
  • Magnolia
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Havana
  • Orange Flame
  • Burnt Orange
  • White Satin
  • Arctica
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Magenta
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Peacock
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Spruce
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Neptune
  • Verdant
  • Light Lime Green
  • British Racing Green 2
  • Aurora
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Sage Green
  • British Racing Green 4
  • Light Tudor Gray
  • Scotia Silver
  • Pale Emerald
  • Tungsten
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Portofino
  • Special Ivory
  • Glacier White
  • Nutmeg
  • French Gray
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Pale Velvet
  • Iridium
  • Passion Pink
  • Candy Red
  • Azure Purple
  • Spectre
  • Light Sapphire
  • Camel
  • Diamond Black
  • Rubino Red
  • Walnut
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Amber
  • Apple Green
  • Violette
  • Light Emerald
  • Titan Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Alpine Green
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Meteor
  • Damson
  • Burnt Oak
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Onyx
  • Brodgar
  • Porcelain
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Black Velvet
  • Gazelle
  • Bronze
  • Venusian Grey
  • Silver Storm
Interior Colors
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Amber, premium leather
  • Burgundy, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesno
Null tiresyesno
265/40R Z tiresyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnoyes
265/45R Z tiresnoyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Performance tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$335,600
Starting MSRP
$304,670
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.

