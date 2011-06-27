Used 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.4/457.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|752 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|505 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)
|yes
|Premier Specification
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Veneered Gear Lever
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control System
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors with Veneer Surround
|yes
|Comfort Specification
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|4 City Umbrellas
|yes
|Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia, Waistrail and Picnic Tables
|yes
|Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler with Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutes
|yes
|Veneered iPod Drawer and Minor Gauge Panel
|yes
|Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrails
|yes
|'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio System
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|yes
|Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)
|yes
|Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Six Disc DVD Player
|yes
|Valet key
|yes
|Black Curtains to Rear Cabin
|yes
|Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)
|yes
|2 City Umbrellas
|yes
|Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrails
|yes
|Ivory Curtains to Rear Cabin
|yes
|Veneered Door Panels
|yes
|Wi-Fi Hotspot and UPnP Media Player
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Entertainment Specification
|yes
|Seat Ventilation and Massage Function to Front and Rear Seats
|yes
|Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)
|yes
|iPad Picnic Tables
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Hand Cross Stitching
|yes
|Personalized Treadplate Plaques
|yes
|Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals
|yes
|Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fascia
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear
|yes
|Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrails and Fascia
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rear
|yes
|Ambient Interior Mood Lighting
|yes
|Rear Entertainment Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.9 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisher
|yes
|Personal Commssion - Satin
|yes
|Personal Commission - Duo Tone
|yes
|20" Mulsanne Alloy Wheel - Chromed
|yes
|21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Chromed Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grille
|yes
|Extended Range - Satin
|yes
|Extended Range - Duo Tone
|yes
|Thick Over Thin Fine Lines
|yes
|Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper Apertures
|yes
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Shade Band to Tinted Windscreen
|yes
|Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot
|yes
|21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Twin Thin Fine Lines
|yes
|21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Thin Over Thick Fine Lines
|yes
|Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|21" Two Piece Five Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tint
|yes
|Jewel Fuel Filler Cap
|yes
|Space Saving Spare Wheel
|yes
|Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Single Thin Fine Line
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|219.5 in.
|Curb weight
|5977 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7055 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1078 lbs.
|Wheel base
|128.6 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|265/45R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$303,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
