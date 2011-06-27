  1. Home
Used 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Mulsanne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$303,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/457.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$303,700
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque752 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$303,700
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Mulliner Driving Specification (Painted Wheel)yes
Premier Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification (Polished Wheel)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$303,700
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$303,700
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$303,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Veneered Gear Leveryes
Adaptive Cruise Control Systemyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrors with Veneer Surroundyes
Comfort Specificationyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
4 City Umbrellasyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia, Waistrail and Picnic Tablesyes
Frosted Glass Refridgerated Bottle Cooler with Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutesyes
Veneered iPod Drawer and Minor Gauge Panelyes
Picture Frame Style Inlay to Waistrailsyes
'Naim for Bentley' Premium Audio Systemyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrorsyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Six Disc DVD Playeryes
Valet keyyes
Black Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
Veneered Rim Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
2 City Umbrellasyes
Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia and Waistrailsyes
Ivory Curtains to Rear Cabinyes
Veneered Door Panelsyes
Wi-Fi Hotspot and UPnP Media Playeryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Entertainment Specificationyes
Seat Ventilation and Massage Function to Front and Rear Seatsyes
Twin Illuminated Fold Down Vanity Mirrors and Rear Quarter Vanity Mirrorsyes
Heated Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (4 Spoke)yes
iPad Picnic Tablesyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrails and Badge to Fasciayes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Bentley Wing Badge to Waistrails and Fasciayes
Seat Pipingyes
Deep Pile Wilton Carpet Mats to Front and Rearyes
Ambient Interior Mood Lightingyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$303,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$303,700
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Bright Stainless Steel Door Pillar Finisheryes
Personal Commssion - Satinyes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyes
20" Mulsanne Alloy Wheel - Chromedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Chromed Radiator Shell with Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
Bright Stainless Steel Matrix to Lower Bumper Aperturesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Shade Band to Tinted Windscreenyes
Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Classic Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
21" Two Piece 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
21" Two Piece Five Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Single Thin Fine Lineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Maximum cargo capacity15.6 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.
Curb weight5977 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height59.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1078 lbs.
Wheel base128.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$303,700
Exterior Colors
  • Gazelle/Light Gazelle
  • Arabica/Burnt Oak
  • Royal Ebony
  • Black Velvet
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Burnt Oak/Arabica
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Kingfisher
  • Onyx/Tungsten
  • Sequin Blue
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Black Crystal
  • St James Red (Solid)
  • Orange Flame
  • Black Sapphire
  • Tungsten/Moonbeam
  • Havana
  • Light Onyx
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Pale Velvet/Black Velvet
  • Tungsten/Onyx
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Light Claret
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Light Claret/Claret
  • White Sand
  • Onyx
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Gazelle/Gazelle
  • Bronze
  • Black Velvet/Pale Velvet
  • Silver Frost
  • Old English White (Solid)
  • Brodgar/Pale Brodgar
  • Moonbeam/Tungsten
  • Burnt Orange
  • Sandstone
  • Pale Brodgar/Brodgar
  • Arabica
  • Moonbeam
  • Amber
  • Titan Grey
  • Gazelle
  • Brodgar
  • Granite
  • Venusian Grey
  • Ice
  • Thunder
  • Pale Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Light Emerald/Alpine Green
  • Alpine Green/Light Emerald
  • Pale Emerald
  • Breeze
  • Hallmark
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Extreme Silver
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Violette
  • Light Sapphire
  • Azure Purple
  • Grey Violet
  • Blue Crystal
  • Light Windsor Blue/Windsor Blue
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Burnt Oak
  • Claret/Light Claret
  • Porcelain
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Windsor Blue
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Cypress
  • Personal Commission Color
  • Aquamarine
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Meteor/Fountain Blue
  • Windsor Blue/Light Windsor Blue
  • Heather
  • Black Sapphire/Pale Sapphire
  • Spruce
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Verdant
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Pale Sapphire/Black Sapphire
  • Light Emerald
  • Apple Green
  • Midnight Emerald/Pale Emerald
  • White Satin
  • Burgundy
  • Sunset
  • Anthracite
  • Tungsten
  • Storm Grey
  • Silver Storm
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Meteor
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Magenta
  • Portofino
  • Silverlake
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Neptune
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Fountain Blue
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Peacock
  • Damson
  • Rubino Red
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Pale Velvet
  • Dragon Red
  • Passion Pink
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
Interior Colors
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Highland Hare, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$303,700
chrome alloy wheelsyes
265/45R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$303,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
