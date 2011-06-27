Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Torque
|590 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|616 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Convenience Specification
|yes
|W12 Mulliner w/Choice of Alternative Wheel
|yes
|W12 Mulliner w/Polished Wheel
|yes
|W12 Mulliner w/Painted Wheel
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|8 total speakers
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Cross Stitching
|yes
|NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio System
|yes
|2nd Storage Case to Front Console
|yes
|Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tables
|yes
|Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrails
|yes
|Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color
|yes
|SIM Card Reader to Telephone System
|yes
|Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter
|yes
|Piping on Seats and Headrests
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Knurled Sports Gear Lever
|yes
|Single Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Calipers
|yes
|Multi Media Specification
|yes
|Steering Column Mounted Gear Selectors
|yes
|Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)
|yes
|Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrails
|yes
|CD Changer (6 Disc)
|yes
|Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpet Color
|yes
|Storage Case to Center Console
|yes
|Dual Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Wood and Hide 4 Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Personalized Treadplate Plaques
|yes
|Privacy Telephone Handset
|yes
|Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals
|yes
|Emblem Stitching - Bentley Wings to Front and Rear Headrests
|yes
|Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Valet Key
|yes
|Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrails
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|yes
|Heated Single Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Hide Cushions (2 Off)
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet
|yes
|Refrigerated Bottle Cooler
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Rear leg room
|42.2 in.
|dual ventilation
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Standard Brakes w/Red Calipers
|yes
|Liquid Metal Paint Range
|yes
|21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Single Fine Line
|yes
|Extended Range (Exterior Paint Colors)
|yes
|Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologies
|yes
|19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Jewel Fuel Filler Cap
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Electric Glass Tilt and Slide Solar Sunroof
|yes
|Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies (Exterior Paint Colors)
|yes
|Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)
|yes
|19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turned
|yes
|20" Space Saving Spare Wheel
|yes
|Satin Paint Range
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Personal Commission - Satin Paint
|yes
|Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Front track
|64.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|208.5 in.
|Curb weight
|5445 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6550 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|58.6 in.
|Wheel base
|120.7 in.
|Width
|77.8 in.
|Rear track
|64.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$200,500
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
