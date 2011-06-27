  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Flying Spur
  4. Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$200,500
See Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$200,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Torque590 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$200,500
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Convenience Specificationyes
W12 Mulliner w/Choice of Alternative Wheelyes
W12 Mulliner w/Polished Wheelyes
W12 Mulliner w/Painted Wheelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$200,500
8 total speakersyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$200,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Cross Stitchingyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
2nd Storage Case to Front Consoleyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tablesyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
SIM Card Reader to Telephone Systemyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Piping on Seats and Headrestsyes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrorsyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)yes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Single Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Calipersyes
Multi Media Specificationyes
Steering Column Mounted Gear Selectorsyes
Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)yes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
CD Changer (6 Disc)yes
Boot Carpet Matched to Interior Carpet Coloryes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Dual Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Wood and Hide 4 Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Privacy Telephone Handsetyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Emblem Stitching - Bentley Wings to Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Valet Keyyes
Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Heated Single Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Hide Cushions (2 Off)yes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooleryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$200,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$200,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Rear leg room42.2 in.
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Standard Brakes w/Red Calipersyes
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Single Fine Lineyes
Extended Range (Exterior Paint Colors)yes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Jewel Fuel Filler Capyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Electric Glass Tilt and Slide Solar Sunroofyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies (Exterior Paint Colors)yes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
20" Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.6 cu.ft.
Length208.5 in.
Curb weight5445 lbs.
Gross weight6550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height58.6 in.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Exterior Colors
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Aquamarine
  • Burgundy
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Sunset
  • Passion Pink
  • Orange Flame
  • Light Claret
  • Claret
  • Fountain Blue
  • Rubino Red
  • Umbrian Red
  • Grey Violet
  • Continental Yellow (Solid)
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Havana
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • Granite
  • Blue Crystal
  • Peacock
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Portofino
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Apple Green
  • Kingfisher
  • Pale Emerald
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Light Emerald
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Aegean Blue
  • Alpine Green
  • Heather
  • Aurora
  • Neptune
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Meteor
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Meteor
  • Verdant
  • Damson
  • Breeze
  • Sequin Blue
  • Spruce
  • Pale Velvet
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Violette
  • Extreme Silver
  • Magenta
  • Sandstone
  • Azure Purple
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Dragon Red
  • Hallmark
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Thunder
  • Brodgar
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Silverlake
  • Arabica
  • Venusian Grey
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Onyx
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Sand
  • Titan Grey
  • Amber
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Black Velvet
  • Burnt Orange
  • Light Gazelle
  • Gazelle
  • Bronze
  • Light Havana
  • Silver Frost
  • Burnt Oak
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Old English White
  • Cypress
  • Silver Tempest
  • Moonbeam
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Light Onyx
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • White Satin
  • Black Crystal
  • Black Sapphire
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Royal Ebony
  • Arctica (Solid)
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$200,500
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$200,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$200,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Flying Spur Inventory

Related Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles