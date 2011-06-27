  1. Home
Used 2003 Bentley Continental Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Continental
5.0
1 reviews
SWEET CAR

TOADY, 04/26/2003
I had this car for about 3 months now and Im obsessed! The car handles great, rides like a cloud.

