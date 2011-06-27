  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GTC
  4. Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC
  5. Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Continental GTC

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Bentley Continental GTC.

List Price Estimate
$74,647 - $94,869
Used Continental GTC for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Write a review
See all Continental GTCS for sale

Related Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles