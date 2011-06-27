Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible Consumer Reviews
Our Bentley GTC was a LEMON!
Got a brand new 2012 Bentley GTC in April 2012. It was a lemon. Lots of problems. Broke down twice. Terrible car. The car was sold to me with defective tires too. They had to replace them. It was in and out of the shop all the time. The dealer (Bentley Naples) was a nightmare to deal with as well. Filed Florida Lemon Law. Vehicle was bought back by Bentley as a "manufacturer buy-back". Got full refund. Would never buy a Bentley again or recommend this vehicle to anyone. They tried to make me a sign a non-disclosure document to prevent me making this public. I refused. They told me that is common practice. I asked why. They said to protect the brand name.
Best Luxury Sports Car on the Market
Very few cars that cost upwards of 200k make sense to purchase. However, with the Bentley GTC you definitely see where the money goes. With custom interiors, hand-crafted seats, and an exterior unmatched by anything else, Bentley really does know how to build a car. After driving mine for about a year now, all I can say is how timeless of a car it really is and will continue to be.
Great Car to drive.
If there is one car that stands out above others is the v8 GTC. I have owned her for the past 5 years with 5k miles. We have enjoyed every mile we drove.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Continental GTC
Related Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner