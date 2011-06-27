  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GTC
  4. Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Continental GTC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$189,990
See Continental GTC Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$189,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$189,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$189,990
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$189,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$189,990
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$189,990
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$189,990
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$189,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,990
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$189,990
Rear leg room29.3 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$189,990
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.3 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5456 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$189,990
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Emerald
  • St. James' Red
  • Umbrian Red
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Tempest
  • Chestnut
  • Diamond Black
  • Cypress
  • Barnato Green
  • Spruce
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Lake
  • Neptune
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Beluga
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$189,990
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
285/45R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$189,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$189,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental GTC Inventory

Related Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles