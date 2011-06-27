Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Traded my 07 maserati QP for a new 2008 GT, the car is absolutely amazing, insane amounts of power and torque can be driven like a limo or spanked like a true sports car. The interior is the best I have ever seen, bluetooth works fine, back up camera is a great help, ride is silky smooth and in my opinion this is the sexiest car on the market today (with a 599 a close second). I have not yet driven the car in winter conditions, but the 7000 miles I have driven over the past 6 months have been most enjoyable...

jordegcam , 06/10/2008

4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Traded in my 2006 Maserati Gransport for a 2008 Black Bentley Continental GT Coupe. Wow! The styling is all at once beautiful, sporty, elegant, and eye-catching. While I miss the throaty roar of the Massy, the elegance and power of this Black Beauty is enthralling. The creature comforts, the interior, the modern features are beyond compare. This has to be the world's best car. The Bluetooth feature apparently has been improved, my iPhone works well with it seamlessly. The drive is comfortable, yet very powerful. With a 0 to 60 of 4.6 seconds and 552 horsepower, this is a far better buy than a Ferrari Scaglietti, in my opinion. No regrets so far after 5 days!