  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Continental GT
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$33,224 - $57,216
Used Continental GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Bentley that Reinvented the Name

The Man, 08/28/2007
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

From the day that I took delivery of this car my life has truly become more interesting! I couldn't help but sit in the car for the majority of the first day, whether I was driving somewhere or I was in my garage. The interior is literally unparalleled in the current automotive market. The outside is a perfect complement for the goregous interior. With sweeping lines that run the length of the car, the Bentley Continental GT still reminds me of the old carriage cars of the early ninties, which is so rare to see in modern cars. The performance is amazing, handling, acceleration, and top speed are all great for a car that is as comfortable as it is, and that weights 5300 pounds!

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale

Related Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles