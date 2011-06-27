Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Man , 08/28/2007

From the day that I took delivery of this car my life has truly become more interesting! I couldn't help but sit in the car for the majority of the first day, whether I was driving somewhere or I was in my garage. The interior is literally unparalleled in the current automotive market. The outside is a perfect complement for the goregous interior. With sweeping lines that run the length of the car, the Bentley Continental GT still reminds me of the old carriage cars of the early ninties, which is so rare to see in modern cars. The performance is amazing, handling, acceleration, and top speed are all great for a car that is as comfortable as it is, and that weights 5300 pounds!