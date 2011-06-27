Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Gorgeousted car, electrical nightmare!! JerryD05CGT , 12/11/2015 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A) 58 of 58 people found this review helpful Phenomenal looking car. Love driving it, but I don't often because it lives in the shop. The 2005 has evil electrical gremlins! I got it in December 2014 with 14,800 miles. Two previous owners. First owner had it 8 years and managed to put only 4500 miles on it. Second owner had it two years and put 9500 miles on it. I put 4000 miles on it over about 2 1/2 months. Then it just died..literally. the engine just shut down at a stop sign. Had to disconnect the battery cables to recycle the electrical system. I noticed on the service records that owner number one had a similar issue the first year of ownership. I parked it for several months then drove it to my independent guy (where it died at a stop light 1/2 mile from the shop). All my sensor lights came on, Windows only rolled half way up. It was a mess. Been with my independent for 4 months (he's good, but ridiculously slow). He believes it's a module board because he can hear relays clicking off and on in the battery compartment. Love the looks, head Turner of a car but seriously thinking about dumping it when I get it back. Too unreliable.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It doesn't get better than this AlanPMatthews , 12/25/2005 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Behaving well at every speed I am constantly amazed that 80 mph in my 2005 Bentley Continental GT feels like 40 and 110 feels like 60. This car is effortless in just about everything it does. It just keeps on delivering power. The back seats are a bit of a squash for adults but the kids are fine in them. The Turbo R feels like a real clunker now!

You better have deep pockets Guy Brady , 10/07/2016 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful These are a great status car, you'll impress everbody that sees it. You can steal these cars second hand, but there is a reason for that. My suggestion is put $50k in your repair fund, you'll need it. For the same amount of money you can buy a Lexus 460 or a S550 Mercedes. Or even a 7 series BMW. Do yourself a favor, avoid the divorce. When you see one at a unbelievable low price. Keep walking!

its great when it is not in the shop Bent , 03/23/2009 35 of 37 people found this review helpful The car handles great and has plenty of power. The interior could be a little better thought out, but only a minor issue. Reliability is a huge problem. There is an electrical bug somewhere in this car and the Bentley service has been poor at best. The car has been in the shop at least 5 times in the last year, and it is still not right. Dealing with the problems has taken all the fun out of this car.