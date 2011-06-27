Used 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Cumbrian Green

Midnight Emerald

Neptune

Silver Lake

Cypress

Dark Sapphire

Granite

Glacier White

Beluga

Onyx

White Sand

Onyx (Duo-Tone)

Havana (Duo-Tone)

Midnight Emerald (Duo-Tone)

Havana

Dark Sapphire (Duo-Tone)

Sandstone

Exterior Paint Color From Previous Continental Model year or Current Arnage Range

Exterior Paint Match to Customer Specification

Moonbeam

St. James' Red

Silver Tempest