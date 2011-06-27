2019 Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|W12
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.6 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|W12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Black Specification
|yes
|Smokers Specification
|yes
|Event Specification
|yes
|Touring Specification
|yes
|Sunshine Specification
|yes
|Bentayga Blackline Specification
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|1950 watts stereo output
|yes
|Naim premium brand speakers
|yes
|20 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage
|yes
|Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console
|yes
|Mulliner Console Drinks Cooler
|yes
|Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color
|yes
|Hand Cross Stitching
|yes
|Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seats
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|yes
|Breitling Clock with Black Mother of Pearl Face
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear
|yes
|Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat)
|yes
|Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheel
|yes
|Rear Entertainment Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Polished
|yes
|20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Mulliner Range - Satin
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin
|yes
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turned
|yes
|20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Fixed Tow Bar
|yes
|Glazing Specification - Incompatible w/Toll Reader
|yes
|Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Hands Free Tailgate
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)
|yes
|21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Diamond Turned
|yes
|21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Range
|yes
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Space Saving Spare Wheel
|yes
|Mulliner Range - Duo Tone
|yes
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)
|yes
|Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Length
|202.4 in.
|Curb weight
|5379 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7165 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1786 lbs.
|Wheel base
|117.9 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$267,700
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
