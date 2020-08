Used 2003 Bentley Arnage T Consumer Reviews

M.EGAN , 02/08/2004

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

BENTLEY ARNAGE T IS NOT FOR SISSYS. THE TWIN TURBO EFFECT GIVES MASSIVE ACCELERATION AT ANY SPEED. THE BRAKES ON THIS 6000 PLUS LB CAR ARE ALMOST ADEQUATE. IF YOU OWN ONE YOU WILL GET TO KNOW YOUR DEALER VERY WELL.I BOUGHT MINE WITH 9500 MILES ON IT AS A FACTORY DEMO,AT 12500 ALL FOUR TIRES WERE REPLACED AND ONE WHEEL. NAVIGATION SYSTEM WORKS 25% OF THE TIME,FALSE WARNINGS ON HYDROLIC SYSTEM & BRAKE PADS ARE A CONTINUING ANNOYANCE.THE ARNAGE T IS EXCITING TO DRIVE BUT MY GUESS THE REAL EXCITEMENT STARTS WHEN THE WARRANTY STOPS. THE FIRST DEALER QUOTE ON REPLACING ONE TIRE WAS $700.