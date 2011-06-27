Used 2016 Audi TTS Consumer Reviews

Bailey Smith , 11/11/2015 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Disclaimer, I purchased a TTS but this information is still pertinent to a TT buyer (Dynamics) With the recent refresh, Audi brings the TT more inline with its yet to be released R8 big brother. The new IE8888 2.0 liter turbo four cylinder works beautifully with the S-tronic transmission (the only one available in the U.S.). There is just a bit of turbo lag below 2500 rpm, but once in the boost power is of no concern at all. The acceleration is more than enough for the average driver, and at freeway speeds even the base TT passes other cars with ease (but be sure to let the S-tronic downshift a couple gears first). With Audi's Quattro system, grip in poor conditions is not a problem if you're being reasonable (note: I live in a very snowy area of the U.S.) but I have gotten it to intentionally slide at low speeds. In dry conditions you'd have to be quite reckless to get this thing to lose grip, but it is manageable when the rear steps out of line. It handles well, but, (and this is a critique of all Audis I've experienced) the steering is pretty numb and doesn't provide much in the way of feedback on the road surface. The steering is, however, well weighted and is direct enough that I barely even need to think about where I want the car to go. The suspension is on the firmer side but it isn't harsh or jarring at all on decent road surfaces, body roll through corners is negligible and the chassis feels rock solid. Fuel economy is also better than advertised in my car, at freeway speeds I have achieved 29 mpg (US cycle) when I was told I should be getting 27.5 mpg or less (Technology) The Virtual Cockpit is undoubtedly the star of the Interior. It does take some time to get used to controlling almost everything through the steering wheel, but once acclimated it is quite intuitive and easy to use, even on the move. Safety isn't too much of a concern since the system is mounted very close to eye level (also of note I'm only 5'8" or 172 cm) but don't be too distracted by it. Also, the screen provides a good enough viewing angle to allow a passenger to use the entertainment system without struggle, but they can change the layout of the guages if they go into a submenu. The one critique that I have for the Virtual Cockpit is that the control buttons are somewhat small even with my diminutive hands and I could easily see somebody with larger or gloved hands struggle with the steering wheel mounted controls. This is remedied with a more conventional MMI control set up intended mostly for passengers, but it is somewhat disappointing given that it's a selling point of this car. I also have the technology package and B&O sound system, the first out of necessity and the later out of desire. The parking sensors and rearview camera are a must for this car as judging distances can be somewhat tough. The blind spot monitor is also a must have option because the C-pillar is simply massive and obtrusive in everyday driving. I could foresee an instance where a driver cannot see a motorcyclist behind them due to the size of the C-pillar, and backing out of parking spaced makes me nervous. My only real complaint about the technology is that active cruise control or front collision prevention isn't even offered. Of note, I believe this is offered in Europe but not North America for some reason. (Interior) Audi is known for their excellent interiors and this is no exception. I opted for the sports seats and the leather quality is superb, as is the comfort they provide. It is quite easy to make a long journey in this car without being fatigued or uncomfortable. The dashboard is made of a pretty high quality soft touch material that lends itself well to the aesthetic of the rest of the interior. The vent mounted HVAC controls are also pretty intuitive and in my opinion look stylish and futuristic. As for the rear seats, they really are an afterthought. They are basically reserved for children and the most petite of adults, although I have gotten people of 5'5" in the back for short periods, but they did complain about the space. In my experience they serve better as an extra storage space but they do have child seat mounts. One additional note, ingress and egress are difficult in this car not only by the long doors typical of coupes, but also by the wider side skirts and fairly wide door sill. Overall the interior is a great place to be as long as you do not plan on having more than one other passenger for long periods of time. (Storage) Despite its small size the TT actually impresses in the amount of storage it offers. There are numerous small cubbies in the main cabin and the trunk is surprisingly large, particularly when the seats are folded down. There is also a full size spare tire too (conclusion) This is a fun small high tech sports car that one can easily live with every day and enjoy. If you live in a colder climate and can justify having microscopic rear seats, this is a great all-weather sports coupe