Used 2016 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

No Regrets! Audi for life M. Murphy , 12/29/2015 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Overall a really great car. I have driven the car about 1200 miles now over the last month. The only complaint I have is in normal drive (not sport mode), the car shifts too quickly causing lower rpm and sluggish performance at the low rpm, the engine almost starts knocking. Once you punch the accelerator, it downshifts quickly and performance is great. In sport mode, the car drives perfectly, shifting smoothly with incredible acceleration. In dynamic drive, the car handles like a race car, hugging corners with no body roll. Paddle shifts are easy to use, just need to get used to them since I am use to a normal manual transmission. Don't put anyone in the back seats, it is good for holding bags. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Audi TT Convertible May 2016 Is Good! Mr Veda , 05/10/2016 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Nice upgrade from a new 2016 Mazda Miata but miss the manual gearbox. Dynamic and Sport mode are good but Auto and Comfort frustrating to drive. Engine is near silent although dynamic mode pipes a false exhaust sound through the radio speakers - blah! I just had a performance exhaust installed by Remus and you can hear the engine now but still not loud. MPG ranges from 13 to 17 mpg according to the dash readout. Maybe in comfort mode it would be better but that's like driving a Corolla. Fit and finish very good, looks great and tons of new tech. Much cheaper than a boxster. Excellent German engineering all round but lacking that excitement factor. Nothing else really compares at this price point. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Audi TT Quattro John Birdsall , 02/10/2018 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 0 of 2 people found this review helpful First time I have owned an Audi. I purchased the TT Convertible for my wife. I must say this car is amazing!! For the money it is so much fun to drive and always gets lots of looks and comments - Nice Car!! Bright Yellow with a black top and interior 😀👍🏻 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse