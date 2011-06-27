Used 2005 Audi TT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Awesome Ride reyacevedo_2 , 12/07/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This car is the best of all cars that I have owned. Is really fun to drive also very powerful and I will not sell it, I will enjoy every bit of it because it worth it. It got a beautiful design but the only down side that I have experienced is that the seats can't be positioned the way you wanted to be comfortable while driving, but is not that bad is just not the best. I still going to say is the best car I have owned and I love it. Report Abuse

TT Envy Will , 07/18/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It took three years to decide to buy and so far, so good. The TT is incredibly fun to drive. It's speedy, but more of a cruiser than a bruiser. Style is the selling point. Report Abuse

2005 Audi TT M Vargas , 04/19/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This my first Audi vehicle I decided to go with the TT . For in one simple word, economy. Fuel prices are outragous out here these days. And the large vehicle I had replaced it with was costing about $138.00 at each fill-up. Every single week. Also I wanted something in a 2 seater with a four cylinder, but with the turbo I still get the punch needed to get past those tractor trailers on I-95. Since it's my daily driver, I dont even mind those $48.00 fuel-ups. Yes, one unforseen expense, she goes thru high performance tires a lot, mostly in the right rear and the front right also. Overall its been a good expirience. Report Abuse

Love this car Kent , 01/07/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is just plain fun! I smile every time I drive it, heck, even when I look at it. My wife says it is more comfortable to ride in on a road trip that our Volvo. My little 180hp engine has all the pep I'll ever need and gives me 34MPG on the freeway. The trunk storage space is amazing, great for trips. Also a neat city car to get into parking spaces. The back seat is just a great place to keep stuff you want handy, and once in a while you fold it down as you now have a mini-wagon. Only problem was the airconditioner went out on a hot day, they fixed right away and has been fine. I'm not really a car nut, but I'm nuts about this car. Report Abuse