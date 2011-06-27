Estimated values
2003 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,308
|$6,811
|$8,224
|Clean
|$3,853
|$6,105
|$7,361
|Average
|$2,942
|$4,692
|$5,635
|Rough
|$2,032
|$3,279
|$3,908
Estimated values
2003 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,668
|$5,808
|$7,015
|Clean
|$3,281
|$5,205
|$6,278
|Average
|$2,505
|$4,000
|$4,806
|Rough
|$1,730
|$2,796
|$3,333
Estimated values
2003 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,464
|$5,810
|$7,128
|Clean
|$3,098
|$5,208
|$6,380
|Average
|$2,366
|$4,002
|$4,884
|Rough
|$1,634
|$2,797
|$3,387
Estimated values
2003 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,926
|$6,214
|$7,506
|Clean
|$3,511
|$5,570
|$6,719
|Average
|$2,681
|$4,281
|$5,143
|Rough
|$1,852
|$2,991
|$3,567