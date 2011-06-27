Used 2000 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

total quatro fun gary m bouvier , 08/30/2015 quattro Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned my tt for 15 years now and have just had my first bad experience with it. the repair shop charged me 400 bucks to replace an o2 sensor and it still ran like crap...they wanted another 700 to fix the problem...well...first of all this has been the best car ive ever owned, I normally do all my own work and have made some major upgrades such as brembo brakes and rotors, heavy duty torsion bars, larger turbo/ exhaust/ racing ignition..from audi..larger tires and rims but these were made when they needed replacement, except the turbo which I still have. I have driven this car from main to calif to florida to washington. fully loaded with my wife as copilot and were extremely comfortable. Even with the extra hp..about 300..I still get 34 mpg highway and have had fun with a few dodge challengers with their hemis. I'm due for some shocks and a timing belt and hoping I find a reasonable shop to do that. my only [non-permissible content removed] is with audi, the dash acted up almost as soon as I bought it and they replaced it, then about a year later it happened again and I had to pay the second time. well it screwed up again but I have never gotten it fixed, the temp gauge never says its warm and the gas gauge light comes on at 1/2 tank saying its empty. in 2001 they changed the analog part of the dash and from then on their hasn't been a problem. but audi never admitted their was a problem until 2010 and then you had to be the original owner of the vehicle to have it replaced, well I was exempt because I already had mine replaced..another scam. so I live with it and its really not that big a deal. the car has been used for everything from hauling construction material, groceries, cement, windows and doors, 2x4s. camping gear, moving. and my work car everyday. I love it and wish audi would make a motorcycle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful Car... But Lots of Problems mgio , 03/30/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful II've owned my TT for 8+ years and 115,000 miles. It's had it's share of problems and is not cheap to fix: dead water pump, broken steering rack, two broken ABS sensors, broken wheel bearing, dead ECU, misfiring cylinder, two broken instrument clusters, blown Bose speaker, etc. I still feel its one of the best looking cars on the road and it STILL turns heards today eight years later but it's dying at only 115,000 miles and I need to sell it and something at least a little bit reliable. There is nothing like this car out there anymore though. The new TTs just aren't the same.

Audi TT problems (car is not a turbo) kmiyara , 09/10/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Within 5 months of purchasing this car I was left stranded on vacation. I was told the clutch was bad and I was not able to shift into any gear but 3rd. I had 2 clutches replaced and the transmission before it was finally repaired. In addition over the next 2 years the rear suspension was replaced, electronics for speedometer and the front windshield due to a stress crack. The low profile tires are terrible. Replaced a total of 8 tires before hitting 25000 miles. The wheels constantly get scratched since they protrude out from the tire. The area inside the gas cap gets plugged and when it rains the water is retained.

nice, but needs fixin' whippit , 10/25/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i bought this car as a certified pre- owned which included the extended warranty. good thing. the car has required regular car and attention and many parts have been replaced similar to the experience of other reviewers-- suspension, problems with alignment, etc. i have the same problem with the wheels and i am not convinced the wheels are ever balanced and aligned. the car is fun to drive, performs well on the road and is terrific for passing and moving up in the pack at high speed. shifting is tight and the clutch seems a bit "delicate" so shifting smoothly is not always easily.