Used 2008 Audi S8 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car, Infuriating Controls
Fantastic car. Great handling, styling and quality. The MMI controls will drive you insane. The simplest function becomes very complex. Turning on the heated seats, solar shade, etc. The navigation system - thought was broken. Numerious major addresses in major cities could not be found. Turns out for 2008 you don't enter the city, but the county of location. That is insane, Florida has like 50 counties. No idea, where one starts and stops.
The Perfect Car
This is the perfect car for someone who needs a large sedan. It has loads of space, a huge trunk, its performance is quite astonishing, yet its appearance does not give it away as blatantly as say an AMG Merc. The quattro makes it possible to drive in any weather. The car also has two personalities: a tame, comfortable luxury sedan and a sports sedan with high-revving (up to 7000 RPM redline) shifts in 'S' mode. Finally, it has the best interior I have ever sat in and its MMI is much simpler to use than either BMW or Merc's systems.
Just as good as the others
To say that the S8 lags behind the other luxo-cruisers is only revealed by a few clicks on the stopwatch. In real world application, with its 4x4 drive system, I have found the S8 to be far - vastly - more confidence inspiring than the others. You never feel at the limit or out of shape in the S8 as it seamlessly governs oversteer, understeer and anything else you can throw at it. When I drive the S Class extremely hard, I can get it inside out such that the ESP feels confused. I would even venture to say that in the canyons near SLC, I can drive the S8 faster than its competitors. Its limits are just far more accessible than with the others.
Sponsored cars related to the S8
Related Used 2008 Audi S8 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner