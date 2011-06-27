Used 2008 Audi S8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car, Infuriating Controls Dave , 02/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fantastic car. Great handling, styling and quality. The MMI controls will drive you insane. The simplest function becomes very complex. Turning on the heated seats, solar shade, etc. The navigation system - thought was broken. Numerious major addresses in major cities could not be found. Turns out for 2008 you don't enter the city, but the county of location. That is insane, Florida has like 50 counties. No idea, where one starts and stops. Report Abuse

The Perfect Car nperence , 03/10/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the perfect car for someone who needs a large sedan. It has loads of space, a huge trunk, its performance is quite astonishing, yet its appearance does not give it away as blatantly as say an AMG Merc. The quattro makes it possible to drive in any weather. The car also has two personalities: a tame, comfortable luxury sedan and a sports sedan with high-revving (up to 7000 RPM redline) shifts in 'S' mode. Finally, it has the best interior I have ever sat in and its MMI is much simpler to use than either BMW or Merc's systems.