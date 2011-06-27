  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi S8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car, Infuriating Controls

Dave, 02/28/2008
Fantastic car. Great handling, styling and quality. The MMI controls will drive you insane. The simplest function becomes very complex. Turning on the heated seats, solar shade, etc. The navigation system - thought was broken. Numerious major addresses in major cities could not be found. Turns out for 2008 you don't enter the city, but the county of location. That is insane, Florida has like 50 counties. No idea, where one starts and stops.

The Perfect Car

nperence, 03/10/2008
This is the perfect car for someone who needs a large sedan. It has loads of space, a huge trunk, its performance is quite astonishing, yet its appearance does not give it away as blatantly as say an AMG Merc. The quattro makes it possible to drive in any weather. The car also has two personalities: a tame, comfortable luxury sedan and a sports sedan with high-revving (up to 7000 RPM redline) shifts in 'S' mode. Finally, it has the best interior I have ever sat in and its MMI is much simpler to use than either BMW or Merc's systems.

Just as good as the others

BHW, 12/10/2007
To say that the S8 lags behind the other luxo-cruisers is only revealed by a few clicks on the stopwatch. In real world application, with its 4x4 drive system, I have found the S8 to be far - vastly - more confidence inspiring than the others. You never feel at the limit or out of shape in the S8 as it seamlessly governs oversteer, understeer and anything else you can throw at it. When I drive the S Class extremely hard, I can get it inside out such that the ESP feels confused. I would even venture to say that in the canyons near SLC, I can drive the S8 faster than its competitors. Its limits are just far more accessible than with the others.

