Used 2014 Audi S7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Engine Malfunction Light came on after 60km. 4 months later and 8350km and 3 more times of the fault light coming on Audi can only say that it is a set of circumstances in the fuel system that causes low pressure and the engine malfunction light to come on. Audi has changed the pressure switch and the fuel pump numerous times now but with NO success. Has anyone else had this problem? Very discouraged with reliability and Audi not being able to isolate problem and fix it.

Stephen , 11/11/2015 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This was a great car. For a car with incredible performance and phenomenal technology, it is very easy to live with as an everyday driver and like 4 of my last 5 Audi’s, it has been mechanically sound. I’ve reviewed this car at different stages of its life, and I’ll try not to repeat myself. It has been consistently great, dependable, ergonomic, and beautiful. I still enjoy driving it when I get the chance. It is my wife’s car and she has unreservedly adored it. It’s 5 years old. The expensive maintenance of all high end Audi’s is on the 100K horizon and it is time to get her something new. $30K trade in, not terrible depreciation for a high mileage German car. There have only been two unexpected non maintenance issues with the car since new. There was a small hole in a turbo intake that caused me much grief in a 2500 mile road trip a couple of months ago. I had to limp home leap frogging by Audi dealers. My hometown dealer just needed more time with it to find the inconspicuous cause. The Nav system seems to be getting a little buggy. Nothing consistent. But they are expensive to replace so it’s cause for concern. On my other Audis I’ve found those systems to be the industry benchmark and absolutely problem free. If my wife and I didn’t crave novelty above all things, we’d probably be buying another one. The value for money is astounding compared with BMW and Mercedes, and honestly it’s really hard not to buy Audi every time I shop for a car. I average a new car about every 18 months, I love variety, and I’ve had 5 Audi’s in the last 11 years. We’ve had this car for five years. It’s a testament to Audi’s quality products and to the S7 being an incredibly satisfying, well rounded car.