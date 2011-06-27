2021 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews

Eric Gokcen , 12/19/2020 Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Have had the car for a month and love everything about it. Just came off of a Mercedes C43 AMG convertible which was a much harsher ride with a more high revving engine sound. The S5 is more of the V8 rumble and feels more powerful even though the numbers are similar. Handles extremely well but also absorbs the bumps nicely. The layout of the interior is perfect. Really excellent car in every way.