Used 2016 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews
MOST VERSATILE LUXURY CAR EVER
I wanted a nice car that was fun to drive that could be a daily driver and was a convertible. The Audi S5 is that, and more! After test driving BMW, Audi, and Jaguar, I was on the fence between BMW and Audi. The Audi just “felt” more fun to drive. The BMW had a better entertainment system and better fuel economy. Also, the Audi was slightly more expensive; telling me it had better resale. The other thing that made me choose Audi was the Adaptive Cruise Control option. BMW doesn’t have this option on many of their convertibles, and it was easier to find an Audi with one. I am so glad I did! What a great feature to have if you drive highways frequently. After 7 weeks with this car, it is more than perfect, if you can say that! It is a high performance speed demon if you want, with a great exhaust sound and rally inspired handling. If you want a leisurely cruise with the top down, you can have that too. It does drink a little more gas than I was expecting, but the smiles per mile more than make up for it. Traction hasn’t been an issue, and I can’t wait to try it in snow. The main issues I’ve had are with the entertainment system. The Homelink garage door opener has not worked a few times. (I literally jumped in the OTHER car I have with it, pushed the button, and door went down on the first try. After returning home, the Audi Homelink worked fine.) The “MMI” Nav screen has become “stuck” on a screen before after using the reverse camera. I had to push the Media or Nav button to get it un-stuck, so not too bad of an issue. One morning after putting the top down, a window kept going to 25% closed while the rest were 100%. I had to manually use the window button on that door to get it to stay up. The cord to connect your phone or iPod to the Nav system is a pain, as it is in the glove box. Instead, I bought a 16GB SD card for $10 on Amazon and play all my music that way with one of two SD slots. The Bluetooth for answering calls and playing music is flawless, however. I very much prefer the non-touch screen in the Audi vs the touch screen in the BMW. UPDATE: I have not had any issues with any of these systems since the dealer updated the MMI 6 months ago. Driving with the top up, it feels like a normal car. The road noise can be elevated at times, which is because it of the cloth-top. A Mustang hard-top driver rode in my car and noted that the road noise was much less than theirs. The AC cools very fast, creating a cool atmosphere on a hot day (95F) with the setting at 76F. The ventilated seats cool quite quickly, but I am beginning to think they are more of a gimmick than worth the extra money. If you are buying strictly for performance, you might be a little disappointed with the vehicle stability and throttle response. You can feel a lot of vehicle sway when cornering on a rough road, and many people install a rigid bar across the engine bay to reduce body sway. The throttle is not responsive unless in sport mode, which is quite punchy and hurts drivability a bit. In addition, the looks of this car are unique and stylish. Not too aggressive or over the top, but smooth lines and well-designed features. Even with the release of the redesigned 2018 model, this one doesn’t look out of date. Overall, this car is a pleasure to drive and look at. You won’t be disappointed in buying, although maintenance is slightly more expensive when items fail, the reliability has been fantastic. If you came to this page to find the perfect car, this is the ONE! UPDATE: After driving this car for 2 years 8 months, I like it even more. I've put over 55K miles on it with no mechanical issues. I've changed the tires twice and it didn't need an alignment. I think the performance is better than I originally thought. Keeping the car in Dynamic mode helps the stability in cornering quite a bit. I drive it on slick and icy roads without any issues. The entertainment system had a few sporadic problems, but an update to the system by the dealer took care of them. It is extremely easy to work on most components. I found out gas mileage can drastically improve with driving habits, haha. Overall, still very happy with my purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding Four Season GT
This is a superb GT, especially if you live in the snow belt. Responsive, controllable, fast, and very comfortable. It also deals wonderfully with the snow. Truly I don't know what else I could want. I especially love the dual clutch S-Tronic DSG. Bliss. Trade-offs and my views on the editor's review? I cross-shopped Lexus, MB and BMW. I think the "oversteer" issue in the editor's review is a reasonable conclusion in a straight comparison with some competitors, but it is overblown for any reasonable road use - this is not a track car. Rear seat room is just as limited as you'd expect in a subcompact sports coupe - but it didn't limit my wife and I from having a friend join us for a road trip - with two 5' 6" companions (I am 6 ft.) no one was at all cramped. I found my CPO 2016 S5 with the Tech Package, so the Bluetooth limitations of the standard package don't apply. Overall, I could not possibly be happier. Highly recommended.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Real Sports Car
My A5 Convertible was terrific, but I wanted a bit more "punch" so I upgraded to an S5. Got the "punch" but the highway ride was a bit harsh. The car is a real sports car - fast, solid on the road. Getting older - may need something a bit softer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wheee Heeee!!!
Bought this rocketship from an Audi dealership used last year as it had the used Audi warranty until 2022.Wow,did i make a good choice!Its my "commuter" berween Canada and Southern California for the winter.There are some amazing,fun roads beween those 2 spots(mostly,well all so far,in the US)I will get to Canadian Rockies,BC eventually.I have the convertible and the dog loves the back seat versus the MX 5 minus the front seat.It is a rocket ship.Did lots of research prior to purchase and it was recommended over and over by independent imported European car mechanics. The low profile tires are not usually in stock at the local tire store/walmart and be aware that depending on age /wear of tire you need to replace ALL FOUR or else mess up the quattro system.Did i say as well as rare they are expensive?So you need a few bucks in the bank for potential repair issue.oil changes etc.for an Audi. So far this is the best car i have ever had.I love it...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Little Audi Red Convertible
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S5
Related Used 2016 Audi S5 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner