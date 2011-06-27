  1. Home
Used 2011 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
BMW to Audi

wreck, 09/26/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

After owning a BMW 335 Cab for 3 years I could not wait to get back to Audi. The BMW was nice but with the Rub Flats and turbo problems run away from this car. BMW still has the take it or leave it attitude. Everything with BMW is normal, it takes a law suit to wake them up. It's a shame after 6 BMWs since 1999 I would never own another one again. The best driving experience is ruined by the Run Flats!

fast and refined

jungh, 12/05/2010
10 of 14 people found this review helpful

Had considered an M3. After I drove the S5 Cab there was no turning back. The interior blows you away compared to the BMW. My dealer suggested an ECU upgrade pushing the car to 410 HP with 370 lb-ft of tqe. The car is as you can imagine super fast. Zero to 60 4.3 seconds. Right there with the M. Big difference is the quatro. Makes the car stick to the road like glue.

BWM-and back to Audi

Alanr, 09/16/2010
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

After leaving Audi in 2001 because of the lousy dealership and service in my old hometown I went over to BMW. Well after 5 BMWs and the last being a 335 cab with what I would say the worst tires in the world ( Run Flats) I went back to Audi. Well all I can say is the S5 Cab is worlds ahead of BMW in REAL would driving. Fit is finish is flawless. The MMI system and Navigation is world ahead of BMW's I drive and very easy to use. I have had dozens of high end cars and this one gets more attention than anything I have had. Super quite, plenty of power and the best seats I have ever sat in. I have one problem with the car, I just want to wax it and look at it it's that nice.

Wow

DJ Supe, 03/24/2020
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'm a huge car fanatic. I've owned several Audi's in the past. 4000, 5000, 100, A4 and so on. purchased my first E class a few years ago and thought I would be a Benz lover for life. I gave my girl my Bmw and life was good so I thought. Recently picked up a used S5 and I smile everytime I touch that push start. Best decision I ever made. A truly amazing car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
