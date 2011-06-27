Used 2011 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews
BMW to Audi
After owning a BMW 335 Cab for 3 years I could not wait to get back to Audi. The BMW was nice but with the Rub Flats and turbo problems run away from this car. BMW still has the take it or leave it attitude. Everything with BMW is normal, it takes a law suit to wake them up. It's a shame after 6 BMWs since 1999 I would never own another one again. The best driving experience is ruined by the Run Flats!
fast and refined
Had considered an M3. After I drove the S5 Cab there was no turning back. The interior blows you away compared to the BMW. My dealer suggested an ECU upgrade pushing the car to 410 HP with 370 lb-ft of tqe. The car is as you can imagine super fast. Zero to 60 4.3 seconds. Right there with the M. Big difference is the quatro. Makes the car stick to the road like glue.
BWM-and back to Audi
After leaving Audi in 2001 because of the lousy dealership and service in my old hometown I went over to BMW. Well after 5 BMWs and the last being a 335 cab with what I would say the worst tires in the world ( Run Flats) I went back to Audi. Well all I can say is the S5 Cab is worlds ahead of BMW in REAL would driving. Fit is finish is flawless. The MMI system and Navigation is world ahead of BMW's I drive and very easy to use. I have had dozens of high end cars and this one gets more attention than anything I have had. Super quite, plenty of power and the best seats I have ever sat in. I have one problem with the car, I just want to wax it and look at it it's that nice.
Wow
I'm a huge car fanatic. I've owned several Audi's in the past. 4000, 5000, 100, A4 and so on. purchased my first E class a few years ago and thought I would be a Benz lover for life. I gave my girl my Bmw and life was good so I thought. Recently picked up a used S5 and I smile everytime I touch that push start. Best decision I ever made. A truly amazing car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S5
Related Used 2011 Audi S5 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner