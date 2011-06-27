  1. Home
Used 2004 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

8 reviews
Audi taught me about German Engineering

Mark, 06/09/2018
quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
First the good things. The car looks great, sounds great, drives very well, and is a lot of fun...when it's working. It is surprisingly spacious for a convertible. It's powerful but because it's heavy, it rather needs to be...but it accelerates well. I think it should be all these good things, because it was the most expensive car I've ever bought, and not my first convertible. I should have listened to friends right after I bought mine - they got a lemon and swore "Audi - never again." For me it's also been, by far, the most trouble of any car I've ever bought. I saw the problem coming: during warranty period, a small headliner strap disconnected from the convertible top frame - it kept a section of headliner folding with the top. A bit of superglue might have fixed that. But no, the official service required a $1000 headliner replacement. Just after warranty expired, my nice radio had trouble - the antenna broke. Simple fix, right? A $1000 replacement - much of the interior of the car needed removal to replace it. Then, my AC went out. After numerous trips to the dealer to add coolant, add fluorescent dye to find a leak: the compressor needed replacement. Turns out, that's not a minor thing in an Audi. The dealer quoted $6000. I didn't do it, so they worked around and "disabled the compressor". Many more small things went out - like the headlight washer system blew a tiny cap - water everywhere; of course they don't sell the caps, only the full $200/light washer. That's small for Audi. Recently I started hearing a noise near the engine and took it for diagnosis: $700 just to remove enough for inspection (from a 3rd party, probably a good price). Something was throwing bolts out of the engine area! It turns out, now the broken compressor was disintegrating, and was ready to take out other things too. So, thousands more, now, forced to even keep the car driveable, and all this on a car with less than 62K miles on it. AUDI: Never again.

yessir that's my baby

Sharon, 02/13/2005
Sometimes I believe my S4 leaves the road and soars through the air! It glides around corners, stops on a dime and is always willing to go faster than I am. It is beautiful and I still get excited everytime I slip in behind the wheel. Taking the top down on the freeway is wonderful. Sometimes I feel guilty about the as milage...but, well, what can I say, I'm in LOVE!

Hot S4 Convertible

Sebastian , 04/21/2004
I just got my New Audi S4 Convertible and I am in love. Not only does the car sound like a monster and moves like one too. I cant stop myself from reving the engine at every stop sign just to hear the engine. Not only is it a star on dry roads but drives even better in the rain. There is no convertible like it outthere.

Love my new S4 Cabrio

KenSchwartz, 06/07/2004
This car is quick off the line with true appeal on turns. The SMG paddle shifters give the control of a stick without the annoyance of a clutch in traffic. Stereo is clear, seats are so comfortable. This thing is just great in turns and loves to jump off the line. I had a 1999 Corvette and I like this more - can't believe I'm saying this. Mine- brilliant red with silver/wood interior.

This Cab is perfect!!

S4 CAB in Cali, 03/13/2005
I have owned the cabriolet for a month now and I must say that it has far surpassed my expectations. The inside of the cabin is just beautiful. The car gets long glances all the time - on the highway, in parking lots, etc. Once you tune the sound system properly, it sounds amazing (the subpar sound had me worried for a while). Power is superb and visibility is not that bad for a Cab. Mileage can be poor if your foot is made of lead, but easy acceleration brings it back to average. But where's the fun in that!!!

