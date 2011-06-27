Used 2004 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Mark , 06/09/2018 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (4.2L 8cyl 6M)

First the good things. The car looks great, sounds great, drives very well, and is a lot of fun...when it's working. It is surprisingly spacious for a convertible. It's powerful but because it's heavy, it rather needs to be...but it accelerates well. I think it should be all these good things, because it was the most expensive car I've ever bought, and not my first convertible. I should have listened to friends right after I bought mine - they got a lemon and swore "Audi - never again." For me it's also been, by far, the most trouble of any car I've ever bought. I saw the problem coming: during warranty period, a small headliner strap disconnected from the convertible top frame - it kept a section of headliner folding with the top. A bit of superglue might have fixed that. But no, the official service required a $1000 headliner replacement. Just after warranty expired, my nice radio had trouble - the antenna broke. Simple fix, right? A $1000 replacement - much of the interior of the car needed removal to replace it. Then, my AC went out. After numerous trips to the dealer to add coolant, add fluorescent dye to find a leak: the compressor needed replacement. Turns out, that's not a minor thing in an Audi. The dealer quoted $6000. I didn't do it, so they worked around and "disabled the compressor". Many more small things went out - like the headlight washer system blew a tiny cap - water everywhere; of course they don't sell the caps, only the full $200/light washer. That's small for Audi. Recently I started hearing a noise near the engine and took it for diagnosis: $700 just to remove enough for inspection (from a 3rd party, probably a good price). Something was throwing bolts out of the engine area! It turns out, now the broken compressor was disintegrating, and was ready to take out other things too. So, thousands more, now, forced to even keep the car driveable, and all this on a car with less than 62K miles on it. AUDI: Never again.