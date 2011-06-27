Used 1992 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
Love this car!!
A few months ago I bought my used 1992 S4. This car is so amazing! I drive it daily and have minimal modifications on it from previous drivers, only things changed was to bring it up to date anyway. Car handles amazing! Drives like a dream! It does have a little turbo lag, but that just makes it more fun to drive. I high recommend finding a good/prime example of one of these and holding onto it! *UPDATE* I've now owned the car for 3+ years and drive it daily. I haven't done any modifications on the car so it's mostly stock. She drives great and looks great! For reliability, I am only doing general maintenance, nothing special, and she's cheap to dive if you can do the work yourself! Excellent car!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Awesome Car!!!!
The original S4 is an awesome car, especially the '92. it has a rear sway bar, which every other year lacked, it also was the only year to offer the boost gauge and wood interior. It has great potential to be a realy fast car (400 hp+). the only downside is that the parts are hard to find due to the very limited production run of the S4/S6 (aprox. 5,000 made it to the US and Canada)but they are a great all around car, definatly the best of its day, and still a great car by todays standards.
A True quality built car. Blast to drive
Wished it a had a shorter nose. Fully electrical w/voice recognition phone (who else had that standard in '92). Cornering is pure adrenaline and the turbo will defintely put you back in your seat. However, that's the only problem I've had with my car. The Turbo has been somewhat on-again, off-again. Ride is very comfortable with fully adjustable heated seats, yet when the heat is on the suspension gets stiff. Very quiet inside the car.
Best performance car for the $$$
I bought the car from a private party in Chicago and drove it back to Denver in 1996. the car had 42,000 miles at the time and now has 110,000. I have had very few problems with the car and the power/acceleration is outstanding. Values hold well on these cars due to the rarity of them, especially the 1992.
Overall Great Car
I bought this car with 133,000 on it and drove it from AZ to MN with no problems(now has 152,000). The seats in this car are great, I could have driven the whole trip without stopping. The power delivery in this car is great, once the turbo spools the car takes off. Havn't spent too much on the car other than regular maintenance. Car has no rattles in it, solidly built! It has been very reliable for me and I would drive it cross country in an instant. Highly recommend this car to anyone!!
