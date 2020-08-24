Used 1992 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

255 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  • 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    29,754 miles

    $35,999

    $5,493 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi S4 Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi S4 Premium quattro

    16,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,750

    $4,853 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    7,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,950

    $4,147 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    15,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,495

    $2,872 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    5,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,396

    $4,689 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    11,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,897

  • 2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    9,893 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,799

    $4,573 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    23,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,000

    $3,838 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Green
    certified

    2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    19,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,977

  • 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    18,488 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,999

    $4,787 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    4,490 miles

    $45,999

    $2,787 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    37,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,695

    $3,701 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    92,258 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,499

    $2,804 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    39,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,991

    $3,086 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    93,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,820

    $2,507 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    87,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,597

  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    100,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,891

    $1,509 Below Market
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    42,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,900

    $2,738 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4

Overall Consumer Rating
56 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Love this car!!
draky,08/15/2013
quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD
A few months ago I bought my used 1992 S4. This car is so amazing! I drive it daily and have minimal modifications on it from previous drivers, only things changed was to bring it up to date anyway. Car handles amazing! Drives like a dream! It does have a little turbo lag, but that just makes it more fun to drive. I high recommend finding a good/prime example of one of these and holding onto it! *UPDATE* I've now owned the car for 3+ years and drive it daily. I haven't done any modifications on the car so it's mostly stock. She drives great and looks great! For reliability, I am only doing general maintenance, nothing special, and she's cheap to dive if you can do the work yourself! Excellent car!
