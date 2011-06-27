  1. Home
Used 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 RS 7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$129,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque517 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower605 hp @ 6100 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$129,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Carbon-Optic Design Package w/"quattro" scriptyes
Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2 w/Honeycomb Stitching - RS Sport Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valconoa Leather Package 1 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valconoa Leather Package 2 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1 w/Honeycomb Stitching - RS Sport Seat Onlyyes
Driver Assistance Plus Packageyes
Audi Design Selection Package - RS 7 performanceyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
RS 7 Audi Exclusive Edition - RS Sport Onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$129,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$129,000
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$129,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Exclusive Stitching in Alcantara Headlineryes
Floor Mats in Black w/RS 7 Logoyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Controls in Perforated Leatheryes
Leather-Covered Seat Trimsyes
Headliner in Black Alcantarayes
Inlays in Woodyes
Floor Mats in Black w/RS 7 Logo in Contrast Stitchingyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$129,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$129,000
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$129,000
21" 5-Spoke-Blade-Design High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
21" 5-Spoke-Blade-Design Titanium Finish Wheelsyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
21" 5-Double-Arm-Design High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Length197.3 in.
Curb weight4542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Exterior Colors
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aventurine Orange Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mystic Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Peridot Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gris Aster Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Pearl Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Mamba Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Cherry Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Arrow Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Toucan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Fuego Medium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nardo Gray
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Matte Effect
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Prism Silver Crystal Effect
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Samba Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Teallite Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Melanite Black Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Derby Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ascari Blue Metallic
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Tornado Red - Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Piemont Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Powder Beige, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Havana Brown, premium leather
  • Smoky Blue, premium leather
  • Calendula Yellow, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black w/Mercato Blue Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$129,000
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$129,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$129,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
