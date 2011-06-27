  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/370.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque317 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assist Packageyes
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
Matte Aluminum-Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
carbon trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather/Alcantara S Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
20" Silver Finish 5-Arm-Rotor Design Wheels with 275/30 Summer Tiresyes
Sports Exhaust System w/Black Finishersyes
Ceramic Front Brakesyes
20" 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheels w/275/30 Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length183.0 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Prism Silver Crystal Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black Milano, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
