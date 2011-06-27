Used 2017 Audi R8 Consumer Reviews
My Rocket Ship
Xxx Xxxxxxx, 06/03/2017
V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
Went to buy new Ferrari, saw R8 and saved over $150,000, and got same performance.
