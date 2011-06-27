  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2014 Porsche Panamera
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Porsche Panamera Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,975$56,073$57,587
Clean$52,661$53,746$55,069
Average$48,032$49,092$50,034
Rough$43,403$44,439$44,998
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,846$35,990$38,244
Clean$32,421$34,496$36,572
Average$29,572$31,509$33,227
Rough$26,722$28,522$29,883
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,081$46,612$49,314
Clean$42,226$44,678$47,158
Average$38,514$40,809$42,845
Rough$34,803$36,941$38,533
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,080$38,488$41,002
Clean$34,561$36,890$39,209
Average$31,524$33,696$35,624
Rough$28,486$30,502$32,038
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,924$34,317$36,778
Clean$30,580$32,893$35,170
Average$27,892$30,045$31,954
Rough$25,204$27,197$28,738
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,002$33,617$36,270
Clean$29,697$32,221$34,684
Average$27,087$29,431$31,512
Rough$24,476$26,641$28,341
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,991$39,358$41,845
Clean$35,433$37,725$40,016
Average$32,319$34,458$36,357
Rough$29,204$31,192$32,697
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,575$51,264$53,259
Clean$47,488$49,136$50,930
Average$43,314$44,882$46,273
Rough$39,140$40,627$41,616
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,127$45,198$47,476
Clean$41,312$43,322$45,400
Average$37,681$39,571$41,248
Rough$34,049$35,820$37,097
Sell my 2014 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Porsche Panamera on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,221 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Panamera is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,221 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,221 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Porsche Panamera ranges from $24,476 to $36,270, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.