Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,975
|$56,073
|$57,587
|Clean
|$52,661
|$53,746
|$55,069
|Average
|$48,032
|$49,092
|$50,034
|Rough
|$43,403
|$44,439
|$44,998
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,846
|$35,990
|$38,244
|Clean
|$32,421
|$34,496
|$36,572
|Average
|$29,572
|$31,509
|$33,227
|Rough
|$26,722
|$28,522
|$29,883
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,081
|$46,612
|$49,314
|Clean
|$42,226
|$44,678
|$47,158
|Average
|$38,514
|$40,809
|$42,845
|Rough
|$34,803
|$36,941
|$38,533
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,080
|$38,488
|$41,002
|Clean
|$34,561
|$36,890
|$39,209
|Average
|$31,524
|$33,696
|$35,624
|Rough
|$28,486
|$30,502
|$32,038
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,924
|$34,317
|$36,778
|Clean
|$30,580
|$32,893
|$35,170
|Average
|$27,892
|$30,045
|$31,954
|Rough
|$25,204
|$27,197
|$28,738
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,002
|$33,617
|$36,270
|Clean
|$29,697
|$32,221
|$34,684
|Average
|$27,087
|$29,431
|$31,512
|Rough
|$24,476
|$26,641
|$28,341
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,991
|$39,358
|$41,845
|Clean
|$35,433
|$37,725
|$40,016
|Average
|$32,319
|$34,458
|$36,357
|Rough
|$29,204
|$31,192
|$32,697
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,575
|$51,264
|$53,259
|Clean
|$47,488
|$49,136
|$50,930
|Average
|$43,314
|$44,882
|$46,273
|Rough
|$39,140
|$40,627
|$41,616
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,127
|$45,198
|$47,476
|Clean
|$41,312
|$43,322
|$45,400
|Average
|$37,681
|$39,571
|$41,248
|Rough
|$34,049
|$35,820
|$37,097