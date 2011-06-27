Estimated values
1995 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,430
|$1,667
|Clean
|$880
|$1,262
|$1,472
|Average
|$640
|$926
|$1,081
|Rough
|$400
|$590
|$691
Estimated values
1995 Saab 900 SE V6 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,347
|$1,601
|Clean
|$776
|$1,189
|$1,414
|Average
|$564
|$872
|$1,039
|Rough
|$353
|$556
|$664
Estimated values
1995 Saab 900 SE V6 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$993
|$1,419
|$1,652
|Clean
|$874
|$1,252
|$1,458
|Average
|$636
|$919
|$1,072
|Rough
|$398
|$586
|$685
Estimated values
1995 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,325
|$1,601
|Clean
|$720
|$1,170
|$1,414
|Average
|$524
|$859
|$1,039
|Rough
|$327
|$547
|$664
Estimated values
1995 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$930
|$1,375
|$1,619
|Clean
|$819
|$1,213
|$1,429
|Average
|$596
|$891
|$1,050
|Rough
|$372
|$568
|$671
Estimated values
1995 Saab 900 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$814
|$1,324
|$1,601
|Clean
|$716
|$1,168
|$1,414
|Average
|$521
|$858
|$1,039
|Rough
|$326
|$547
|$664
Estimated values
1995 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$886
|$1,348
|$1,601
|Clean
|$779
|$1,190
|$1,414
|Average
|$567
|$873
|$1,039
|Rough
|$354
|$557
|$664