Used 2008 Audi R8 Coupe Consumer Reviews
No regrets
I've had this car nearly a year, and it earns all the accolades it has received in the extensive press coverage. It has enough power for street use even if slightly underpowered. Although it handles nearly as good as anything out there at 10/10ths, most non-professionals could likely get closer to the limits without tragedy than in other high- performance cars. Although it is borderline in power for an exotic, it's appeal is definitely in the exotic category. It is also incredibly comfortable, and I've had no problem issues in 11,000 miles. Versus its class, it has tremendous fuel economy.
The Incredible R8
Audi got this car right! The fact that this car is mentioned in the same breath as a Porsche 911 Turbo and other high end sports cars says a lot about a car that didn't exist 2 years ago. The R8 drives like it is on rails and sticks like paint. Be prepared to be stared at in the R8 and watch as little kids point at it. The engine sounds awesome. I have considered many sports cars but $ for $ there is no better one out there. Probably why there is a 2 year wait for it. Do whatever you can and get one
From a twin turbo convertible
Picked up my R8 this week after having deposit down for a year. I traded in my '04 911 turbo convertible. While I do miss the convertible, the Audi's exclusivity and sense of driving is second to none. The build quality surpassed my expectations and the sound when driving the car is amazing. I let a friend drive it and when I heard the car coming down the road, it sounded like a hurricane blowing in. Amazing. Everywhere one goes it captures a crowd and the looks of this car make it the best looking car on the road in my opinion. I have always been a Porsche guy, but am thrilled.
As good as expected or better
The car is incredible. It is so comfortable and practical (for what it is) that it could easily be a daily driver. Everywhere it goes it gets the looks and gawks of admirers while also the challneges and revs of the wannabes. Love the car...can't think of another under 400k I'd rather have.
Audi, unexpected elegence.
This car is a dream come true. Everything about it is stylish and classy with a sort of dirty elegence. When I first sat in the drivers seat of this beauty and felt the leather I knew that this was beyond ordinary. With its superior handling and stream-lined body style this is truly a car to be appreciated.
