2022 Audi Q7 Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/517.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,268 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Luxury Package +$5,800
Prestigeyes
Black Optic Package +$1,750
Towing Package +$750
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
730 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$340
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$180
USB Cables +$110
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Audi Beam-Rings Front and Rear Doors +$475
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
22" Audi Sport 5-V-Spoke-Star-Design Black Wheels +$1,500
Privacy Trunk Cover +$350
Laser Headlights Package +$1,650
Audi Black Rings and Badges Kit +$350
Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag +$465
22" Audi Sport 5-Arm-Edge-Design Matte Platinum Wheels +$2,500
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
21" Audi Sport 5-Double-Spoke-Modular-Design Bi-Color Wheels +$1,000
Paint Protection +$185
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,971 lbs.
Gross weight6,581 lbs.
Height68.5 in.
Length199.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,268 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.6 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Samurai Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Barrel Brown Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Vicuna Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saiga Beige, leather
  • Saiga Beige Valcona/Cricket, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black Valcona/Cricket, premium leather
  • Metro Gray, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Okapi Brown Valcona/Cricket, premium leather
  • Metro Gray Valcona/Cricket, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
285/45R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
