Used 2014 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Jason W Theis , 07/15/2018 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

18 of 18 people found this review helpful

As an owner, you know that every car purchase has some degree of weighing the vehicle's pros against its cons. As long as you go into this with your eyes wide open and willing to accept the cons, your satisfaction is likely to be high. And, so it is for the Q7. This TDI has fantastic fuel economy, gobs of power, handles well for the 5,500# beast it is, looks classy, rides like a dream, and is comfortable enough to drive all day every day without fatigue. So, what are the cons? Well, two major things: 1., space use for cargo is horrible; Audi really should have made the car six inches taller. As it is, cargo room is quite height-limited, and this is something I find quite annoying (quite often). The fact that it has a third row for seating simply means that there is less cargo space for a useless row that no normal (or even relatively small) human can use with any level of practicality. 2., Too many sensors. If anyone ever asked the question, "Is it possible for a car to have too many sensors?" Audi answered it for us: Yes, it is!!!!! Honestly, many of the sensors main purpose in life is to give false-positives because they are in damage-prone areas and are for things that even the worst car owner should be entirely capable of managing on their own. Example? Brake pad sensors.... seriously! Update (4/20/19): After owning for over two years, I must say that overall I'm satisfied with it. It still has all the faults it had last time I reviewed, and the diesel modification that VAG performed is... underwhelming, at best...., the vehicle remains an excellent highway cruiser.