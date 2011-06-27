Used 2014 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews
I almost love this car!
As an owner, you know that every car purchase has some degree of weighing the vehicle's pros against its cons. As long as you go into this with your eyes wide open and willing to accept the cons, your satisfaction is likely to be high. And, so it is for the Q7. This TDI has fantastic fuel economy, gobs of power, handles well for the 5,500# beast it is, looks classy, rides like a dream, and is comfortable enough to drive all day every day without fatigue. So, what are the cons? Well, two major things: 1., space use for cargo is horrible; Audi really should have made the car six inches taller. As it is, cargo room is quite height-limited, and this is something I find quite annoying (quite often). The fact that it has a third row for seating simply means that there is less cargo space for a useless row that no normal (or even relatively small) human can use with any level of practicality. 2., Too many sensors. If anyone ever asked the question, "Is it possible for a car to have too many sensors?" Audi answered it for us: Yes, it is!!!!! Honestly, many of the sensors main purpose in life is to give false-positives because they are in damage-prone areas and are for things that even the worst car owner should be entirely capable of managing on their own. Example? Brake pad sensors.... seriously! Update (4/20/19): After owning for over two years, I must say that overall I'm satisfied with it. It still has all the faults it had last time I reviewed, and the diesel modification that VAG performed is... underwhelming, at best...., the vehicle remains an excellent highway cruiser.
Junk
I have a 2014 Audi Q7 and have had nothing but problems,under 50,000 miles,I have had to replace the water pump and the plastic lens on the headlight is cracking,Even though the vehicle is still under warranty Audi refuses to replace the 1 defective plastic lens on headlight they say it is nothing to do with manufacturers defect,the cracking is due to outside interest....they are the worse to deal with,just deny and delay till warranty is up..They are the HMO's of the auto industry.....I will never buy another..Buyer beware...
Audi Q7 Prestige
Tire and maintenance are very expensive
front interior
I'm frustrated with the layout of the center console: I have to take my eye off the road to use the radio/navigation MMI controls. Also the same with the cup holders as they are too far back. Voice control doesn't understand my commands or maybe I don't understand what to say. Radio knob is out of the way and when out of my usual territory it is difficult to find a radio station. The cruise control is visually difficult to see. I don't like the wiper system as when I turn them on the rear wipers seem to go on too due to its location on the stick. Vehicle has a lot of road noise. I thought I'd get better fuel mileage with the diesel but am only getting 25 mpg on the highway.
Audi Q7 tdi premium plus
This is a great car. Best for long range trip.
