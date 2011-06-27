Used 2009 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews
Love my Tdi
I have owned this fine vehicle for about 8,000 miles and I absolutely love it. Aside from everything a luxury vehicle provides, this thing is quite frugal. On long highway trips, I commonly see 27 to 29 mpg. Driving from my home in Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul, I see MPG readings from 24 to 29 depending on how heavy traffic is. Although the HP is lower than the V6 gas or the V8 gas engines, the torque is quite substantial and I have never felt that the vehicle was underpowered in any way. Towing a 23 fishing boat around really exemplifies the advantage of large torque numbers. The Q7 has a super quiet interior, very comfortable. If you are looking at the Q7, get the Tdi.
q7 Diesel
I've had this vehicle a little over 3 moths and really enjoy driving it. Fit and finish on interior are excellent. Seats are very supportive and comfortable. Handling is very good for a vehicle of this size. Fuel economy has been better than expected. I have about 5000 miles on vehicle and my combined average is 22.5 mpg - with mostly around town driving. Regularly get 27-28 mpg on highway @ 75 mph and I have actually achieved over 30 mpg on a couple of longer, purely highway trips. 3rd row is very tight on legroom - really just for kids. 2nd row does adjust fore and aft to provide some slight relief for 3rd row passengers.
lemon
From the start of this new car i did everything audi, maintenance, repairs, parts. After 95,000 it star to ed falling apart. Not counting maintenance, brakes every 15000, tires every 25,000, i just spent $7800 on parts and labor. A car should last a bit longer then 100000 miles.
a beautiful lemon
I have had this car/truck/suv for 6 years now. Pros: First of all, a lot of people come up and tell me how cool looking this car is. A lot of folks take pics too. Second, - the car has awesome 4WD on ice and the way it handles overtaking(passing) and gets a vroom is nice. third- the interiors are awesome looking. Cons: a) While under warranty the battery broke, the amplifier broke, the no sensor broke, some other electrical issues. b) as soon as the 4 year warranty ended, the ad-blue pump broke malfunctioned and had to be replaced for 2000 bucks. c) on its 5 year run- the a/c compressor broke costing 3000 repairs, the rear light holder burnt, front lights broke...lemon. don't buy
My Best SUV ever
I love this car. The diesel engine is quiet and the mileage is exceptional. I normally average about 24 in combined driving. I hardly use the 3rd row except for stuff (I couldn't even get back there to try it out). What I love most is the driving experience. Everything is at your fingertips and the dash layout is intuitive. I would recommend this car for anyone looking for great mileage, fantastic driving experience, and great service.
