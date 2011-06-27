Used 2015 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Multiple Repairs over the First Year.
Purchased the car with 2000 miles on it. At first drove like charm. Within 2 months, front grille peeled requiring replacement. Three months later, needed another grille due to peeling. After this repair visit noticed shuddering and bucking with acceleration on inclines. Took car in and was told needed a new fuel injector. The car had less than 15000 miles. Injector replaced. Took car from dealer and before I could get home, problem started again. After exam was told was fuel related and should try different stations. A month later, after trying every station in my city, problem still existed and took car back to dealer for closer look. After several days of exam, car was diagnosed with severe carbon build up in engine. A shame such a nice car has so many issues. I'm done with Audi.
Great Ride, but a few issues!
I have had my 2015 Audi Q5 for about a year now, replacing a 2009 Acura RDX which I loved. The Audi is beautifully finished, and an extremely comfortable vehicle. I have had minor issues with rattles and noises, including having to change the hinges on the rear passenger door. In also long for some of the technology that I had in my 2009 Acura, like knowing the tire pressure in each tire. I also find the blue-tooth entertainment system unfriendly to use, and the audio response quite poor. Frequently, the numbers are wrong. You can say "six" and end up with a seven in the number. Handling is good, though the electronic steering takes some time to get used to. I miss the tightness (& lower body roll ) of the Acura, but over time have gotten to where I really like my Audi. Last, for a 2015 model, the interface with your mobile phone is horrid. The Hyundai Sonata unfortunately has a better interface than the Audi. If you are looking for a good, comfortable car, this one is for you. If you are looking for "technology", the Audi may not be your vehicle. Update: After multiple recalls and driving the car since November with the electronic cooling system disconnected (by an Audi Dealer) with no fix in site, I have gotten rid of the car. Loss from initial purchase is over 60%. Pathetic!
Audi Q5 2015 TDI
I purchased this SUV with 14000 miles on it and got a fairly sizable discount from original sticker from the dealer. I have owned three BMW 535I (one was a 530) previous to this vehicle so I am know what I am talking about performance wise as two had Sport suspensions. This Audi does have all the upgrades including the 20 inch wheels and handles extremely well for a smallish 4500 pound SUV. The acceleration of 6.5 seconds to 60 is amazing for a diesel that has ranged between 30 and 39 miles per gallon so far. I have noticed that the temperature conditions affect the mileage which must be a diesel thing but recently I got 39.5 MPG driving to Chicago on a 70 degree day going Northbound maybe I had a tail wind who knows. In summary the handling, acceleration , and mileage are ABSOLUTELy splendid. Certainly some of the 500 HP sport model SUV's are faster but who wants to own a vehicle that gets 15MPG average? I have not had one issue after four months and 9000 miles and the car is extremely quiet under highway driving conditions. My only complaints are the short warranty period of 50000 miles accompanied by 2600 in "regular maintanence" costs and the center console which impedes the movement of my right leg a bit. The lack of a few electronic options is really nothing I can not live without like I need more distractions while I am whipping down the highway. I will let you know if anything goes wrong I am hoping to actually be able to drive a German vehicle for 150K carefree miles which was impossible with a BMW. I can not imagine an Acura or Lexus handling anywhere near as well so if you like performance with economy the TDI is the wave of the future.
Love this car!
Not too big and not too small, perfect size SUV for me. Handling is great, nav tech can be improved (needs to be more intuitive but I have adapted), overall great ride. Bang and Oluf upgrade has awesome surround sound preferences. Its been 6 months, 2 long road trips with mountain driving, no flat tires or any other issues. I was worried about compact trunk space but my medium dog fits fine along with my groceries/travel baggage.
So far, so good for the most part
Have had a 2015 Q5 3.0T for five months and 2K miles now. It's the S-line with MMI and the B&O stereo. I love the looks, the comfortable seats, the panoramic roof and the smooth and torquey engine. Quattro and the 8 speed transmission make for a nice, fairly refined drivetrain. Zero issues to date but it's early. As for negatives the B&O isn't much of a premium stereo and sorely lacks both overall volume and bass. The MMI is overly complicated and just OK. The back seat could be a bit roomier but is not terrible by any means. The cargo area doesn't seem as roomy as I would have hoped. Curb weight at around 4400 lbs is excessive. The engine runs out of power a bit at higher rpms
