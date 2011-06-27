2021 Audi e-tron Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$65,900
Save as much as $5,263
A whole lot to love
Steve K, 11/13/2020
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
I actually bought a 2021 e-tron, but that's not in Edmunds' system yet. I've only owned the car a few weeks, and I'm a huge fan. Smoother than my old Mercedes E-Class, comfortable and well suited for my needs. This might not be the car for you if you frequently take 500 mile trips. If you want a faster sardine can with more range, buy Tesla. If you want a smooth and comfortable ride with range enough for most people's daily lives, this is your car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
