2021 Audi e-tron Consumer Reviews

Steve K , 11/13/2020 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

I actually bought a 2021 e-tron, but that's not in Edmunds' system yet. I've only owned the car a few weeks, and I'm a huge fan. Smoother than my old Mercedes E-Class, comfortable and well suited for my needs. This might not be the car for you if you frequently take 500 mile trips. If you want a faster sardine can with more range, buy Tesla. If you want a smooth and comfortable ride with range enough for most people's daily lives, this is your car.