2021 Audi e-tron Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 e-tron
A whole lot to love

Steve K, 11/13/2020
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I actually bought a 2021 e-tron, but that's not in Edmunds' system yet. I've only owned the car a few weeks, and I'm a huge fan. Smoother than my old Mercedes E-Class, comfortable and well suited for my needs. This might not be the car for you if you frequently take 500 mile trips. If you want a faster sardine can with more range, buy Tesla. If you want a smooth and comfortable ride with range enough for most people's daily lives, this is your car.

