Used 2014 Audi A8 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Best Luxury Car with great fuel economy Bobby , 09/01/2015 L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This far best comparing S350, Jag XL, Lexus. Interior design is very luxurious with all and everything you expect luxury car should provide. Driving mileage per gallon you get is far better than Benz or any other in same class offered. I will highly recommend this car - less repairs and maintenance cost is affordable. you can decide your self after driving Benz, Lexus, Jag, that this car offers more than anything you expect. Audi made this TDI version very sleek and economical. This A8L TDI delivers good power, steering comfort and most bang for your bucks (after all you want to drive this car for feel of luxury)

Surprising Luxury and Performance clarkg , 07/29/2013 L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 35 of 88 people found this review helpful I have owned Audi A8 sedans previously but switched to Mercedes S Class a few years ago - all of these high tech sedans can be problematic due to the complexity of their electronic systems - so be prepared to buy only from a dealer with 5 star service - recently, I was intrigued by the 2014 A8L TDI diesel sedan's specs and options so I acquired one - it does everything right, especially fuel mileage which surpasses my expectations - the A8L is "sized right" as compared to the lumbering S550 - the diesel performance is outstanding - the electronic gizmos are entertaining but most are not necessary for daily use - cons - lots of road noise from stiff tires, mediocre stereo, electronic failures

Ultimate commuter Ash , 09/18/2018 L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Put 80 k miles on this. Traded bc CPO warranty was running out, and I had itch for new car. This car had excellent fuel economy. High mileage warrior - 20k miles/yr. Exterior still looks great. Had excellent road manners. Fast at high speed and super stable at higher speeds. All wheel drive. Tires wore out quickly- May have been my driving style. Interior is 5 stars. Massaging seats nice touch, but just ok. No heated steering wheel in mine?? Bang and Olufsen was impressive, but Lexus Mark Levinsen sounds better in wife's SUV. Overall cockpit was super. Own another Audi- costs are high out of warranty, so upgraded to a superb Cayenne GTS CPO- with an amazing warranty. Dieselgate was disappointing, but made up for lost $$ in the trade. Worth the buy.