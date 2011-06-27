Used 2015 Audi A7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A7 Sedan
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,618*
Total Cash Price
$32,568
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,448*
Total Cash Price
$43,743
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,371*
Total Cash Price
$31,929
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,943*
Total Cash Price
$45,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 A7 Sedan TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$6,552
|Maintenance
|$1,957
|$1,241
|$2,662
|$2,561
|$1,928
|$10,350
|Repairs
|$1,630
|$1,741
|$1,875
|$2,021
|$2,172
|$9,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,746
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,934
|Financing
|$1,751
|$1,409
|$1,042
|$653
|$236
|$5,091
|Depreciation
|$7,462
|$3,572
|$3,145
|$2,786
|$2,501
|$19,466
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,813
|$11,374
|$12,236
|$11,636
|$10,559
|$63,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 A7 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$1,759
|$1,811
|$1,866
|$8,801
|Maintenance
|$2,629
|$1,667
|$3,576
|$3,440
|$2,589
|$13,901
|Repairs
|$2,189
|$2,339
|$2,518
|$2,714
|$2,917
|$12,677
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,345
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,598
|Financing
|$2,352
|$1,892
|$1,400
|$877
|$316
|$6,838
|Depreciation
|$10,023
|$4,798
|$4,224
|$3,741
|$3,359
|$26,145
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,926
|$15,277
|$16,435
|$15,629
|$14,182
|$85,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 A7 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$1,919
|$1,217
|$2,610
|$2,511
|$1,890
|$10,147
|Repairs
|$1,598
|$1,707
|$1,838
|$1,981
|$2,129
|$9,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,712
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,717
|$1,381
|$1,022
|$640
|$231
|$4,991
|Depreciation
|$7,316
|$3,502
|$3,083
|$2,731
|$2,452
|$19,084
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,464
|$11,151
|$11,996
|$11,408
|$10,352
|$62,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 A7 Sedan TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$1,920
|$9,058
|Maintenance
|$2,706
|$1,716
|$3,680
|$3,541
|$2,665
|$14,307
|Repairs
|$2,253
|$2,407
|$2,592
|$2,793
|$3,002
|$13,047
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,414
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,673
|Financing
|$2,421
|$1,947
|$1,441
|$902
|$326
|$7,037
|Depreciation
|$10,316
|$4,938
|$4,347
|$3,851
|$3,457
|$26,908
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,624
|$15,723
|$16,914
|$16,085
|$14,596
|$87,943
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi A7 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
