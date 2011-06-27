Used 2014 Audi A6 Diesel Consumer Reviews

The performance/MPG sweet spot mdifanis , 10/23/2013 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful My TDI is equipped with S-Line option package & optional 20" wheels with summer performance tires. It is both gorgeous (and menacing!) looking and incredibly fun to drive. For most people and most situations, the diesel **is** the high performance option, effortlessly building speed and dispatching almost all tasks without feeling like it's even trying. In normal, sedate driving, the tach doesn't exceed 2,000 RPMs, yet it hits its maximum torque output within this range, which is the secret to the extraordinary fuel efficiency/performance combination. And if you want to do spirited driving, it is happy to oblige, and it sounds happy to rev. Most folks would never know it's a diesel. **Update as of 10/16: Still loving my A6 TDI. I have put may miles on loaner Audis with the 3.0T and 2.0T engines. In each case, I could not wait to get back behind the wheel of my TDI. My lifetime average fuel economy is over 32 MPG--for a 4,300 pound car with all-wheel drive that can hurdle to 60 mph in about 5 1/2 seconds! The TDI emissions scandal may make these exceptional buys on the pre-owned market. I'm still awaiting the final manufacturer's fix, which for the 3.0L engine will likely be a software update, since this engine has the urea based exhaust treatment system. I anxiously await what I hope will be the eventual return of diesel models to the U.S. market.** **Update as of 10/24/17: still no emissions fix, but the car now has more than 106,000 miles, and it runs beautifully, still exceeding EPA fuel economy figures if I drive anywhere close to the speed limit. The price premium for the diesel engine paid for itself in fuel savings more than 50,000 miles ago. As of this week where I live in Illinois, diesel is $2.35 per gallon, while premium unleaded (which is what the gasoline counterpart calls for) is $2.99. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

TDI! audi40 , 10/19/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Have had my A6 TDI Prestige with 19" Sport Package for 2 months and 2,400+ miles now, and it has met or exceeded all expectations. Having come from a 2010 3.0T A6, the TDI feels just as powerful as the 3.0T (albeit rated about 60HP less), but then again it's all about the torque with this car (428 lb ft). The MPG (easily averaging 30mpg+ in mixed driving, and close to 40 on long highway runs) and the range (averaging close to 600 miles/tank) are incredible for a car of this size and power. Love all the tech in this compared to my prior A6, and the car just looks great in Daytona Gray w/ all black interior, 19" sport pkg and full LED headlights to top it all off.

Simply Superb Mid-Sized Luxury Sedan idoc2 , 02/10/2014 8 of 9 people found this review helpful The A6 TDI is simply a superb blend of luxury, performance and efficiency. I have just over 2,000 miles on this car and it has exceeded my expectations in every way. The build quality and fit and finish are outstanding. This car has that machined from a single billet solidity that is only in the best German sedans. It is both an effortless highway cruiser and despite its size a tight back road caver. The technology package is easy to use and fairly intuitive however to get the most out of it a careful read of the MMI manual is a must. The diesel engine in a word is awesome! Yes there is a modest typical chatter at idle but once underway its smooth quiet and pulls like a freight train!

Incessant Brake Squealing northatlcars , 02/05/2015 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful I have admired Audi's light and interior design for sometime. In May of 2014, I made the move from an MB to a '14 A6 TDI Prestige. I absolutely love the look of the car especially with the LED's and black out package. The power is great and fuel economy is nothing short of impressive. My biggest complaint is the horribly incessant brake squeal. At 9200 miles I have already had the car in 3 times for this repair. First it was brake dust and I need to slam on the ABS to clear it. Seriously on $65k "German Engineered" car? The next time it was we scored the pads and added no squeal. When I dropped it off this time I said I don't want it back until it's fixed.