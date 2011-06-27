Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/594.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|211 hp @ 4300 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|19" Sport Package
|yes
|Media Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/A6 Logo
|yes
|Headliner in Black Cloth
|yes
|Power Rear Window Sun Shade and Manual Rear Side Sun Shades
|yes
|Audi Guard Textile Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Audi Base Bars
|yes
|Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|yes
|Front Grille Filler Panel
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Front track
|64.1 in.
|Length
|193.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3891 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.26 cd.
|Height
|57.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|111.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.7 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|225/55R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,400
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
