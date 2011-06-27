Used 2001 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great to drive, horrible to maintain Plova , 03/25/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Where to start ? Bought a 2001 A6 avant in 2006 with 106K on the clock. Car was in very good shape. Within a year started having some issue. Did timing belt replacement which is normal maintenance (about $500 in Audi parts if you do yourself). Have replaced the ABS module, 2 combi (EGR) valves, valve cover gaskets, etc. At 149K had to replace 3 steering arms ($700 at shop). Now transmission is acting up and need to replace at 151K. Still have problems with secondary air system and was told by tech probably carbon build up in intake manifold after all other attempted repairs. Great car to drive but very expensive if you don't do the repairs yourself. Report Abuse

High Maintenance Beauty SeattleQD , 03/18/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love my Avant wagon. It is beautiful driving and looking car but more expensive than ever to maintain. I purchased the car with 57,000 miles on it and took excellent care of it. I even used premium Mobile oil. The catalytic converter went our at 70,000. I have paid out $5,000.00 in repair costs not including the converter which I never had replaced. If you have money to carry the cost of ownership go for it! The driving experience is like none other. Report Abuse

A-6 Avant exceeds expectations. GAD , 07/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Exceeds expectations in every manner. I needed a car to accommodate seven of which two are children under six. There is ample room with great responsiveness even when the car is full. The car is reliable. I am bewildered as to why anyone would not consider this car. Report Abuse

A good buy Liboz , 03/28/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful No Problem Still under initial warranty. Report Abuse