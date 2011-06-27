Used 1999 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

Pleasant Surprise Bob , 03/17/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Lots of bang for the buck in mechanics, body, interior and creature comforts - and they all have worked with no trouble. No exterior noise at any speed, some gear noise at 35-45, handles precisely, always starts first time. Auto leveler works for any weight - up to cement bags and block filling rear. Designed and works for smooth driving; gas efficiency is great for heavy car when alert to traffic lights and with light foot on brake and gas pedals. Cruises without effort, and rpm to spare for passing. Roof rack needs better connectors/tie-down points + paint protection. Headlight washers/rear wiper and defroster all still work well. Stable in ice/snow/slush/mud. Wife loves heated seats! Report Abuse

Excellent vehicle Pitt05 , 03/27/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my second 1999 Audi A6. Both cars have proven to be very durable. Each car had the same minor issues, ie: broken mirror adjust switch, et cetera. (easy fixes) The build quality is top level, classic styling , decent power, and unstoppable in any weather. I have done most of the things people complain about in their reviews, but they don't seem to understand its routine maintenance, control arms, timing belts, and others. That being said, if you maintain a car like this properly, it will last a very long time. Owning a high end German car is a commitment (but ultimately very rewarding) , if your not willing to pay, get a generic Japanese luxury car, what a tool you'll look. Report Abuse

Tried and tested over time sebago588 , 09/04/2014 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought our 99 A6 Quattro in 2002 when it came off lease. I decided to buy Audi for its reputable Quattro performance and living in New Hampshire, the winters can be brutal. We still have this vehicle! It has had all the normal and expected maintenance done to it with a hefty price tag for all of it, but it is what you can expect with Audi as you would with BMW or Mercedes. Recently the last major job I had done was four new spring coils, joints and tie rod. It was done at a "bargain" of $3300. I decided to have it done only because I was impressed it took 16 years for the suspension to finally fail a state inspection. Also, these cars never rust. 133,000mi and plan for another 200,000. UPDATE** In 2017 we sadly had to say goodbye to our A6 after 15 years of enjoyment. On top of transmission issues, a control module under the driver's seat having to do with the ignition was going cost well over $1000 as a dealership-only repair for re-programming. It was then we decided to throw in the towel and donated the A6 to charity. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Shocking good geo , 04/10/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this 7 year old car on ebay 3 weeks ago. I did a lot of research including reading many of the reviews right here and I can tell you that so far, after just 3 weeks and just a completed 2000 mile trip, I am thrilled with this car. Bought in Philly and immediately drove up to mid coast Maine, almost 500 miles, this car drove effortlessly and was tight. The car had 106,000K on it and now has over 108 in just 3 weeks. The car was a one-owner and serviced at audi regularly, I checked, including the timing belt/water pump change ($1800 approx) at 95K. I was hoping that service had been performed but did not find out until after i purchased the car. So far so good, I am very happpy Report Abuse