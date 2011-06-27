  1. Home
Used 1997 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 A6
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,773
Used A6 for Sale
None for sale nearby.
Wow! Nice Car!

NMiller, 02/09/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I picked up my 1997 Audi A6 with 93,000 miles on it. I changed the timing belt and water pump (now ready for 75,000 more miles or whatever Audi recommends), rear calipers (hand brake portion rusted), popped in 6 CDs in the CD changer, and thats it. The sun roof needs to be rebuilt ($500), but it works OK if you don't go all the way to the rear. This car screams in snow! Wow! I went over 105,000 miles on recent trip to the Appalichian Mountains, got a flat tire, and didn't even know it on the hard turns, etc., for about 25 miles (not recommended). Afterwords, the tire was ok. Highly recommend HS Michelin all season tires. They are a great match!

Tank Solid Reliable Luxury

anonmartin, 02/27/2006
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

We've been very pleased at the quality and reliability of this Avant quattro. In silver, it looks fantastic. Audi/VW had relied on this 12V V6 motor for several of its platforms, and after living with it, and having no problems at all, I can see why. At 172 bhp, it is a little under-powered, but does great at speed. Leather interior holds up well if regularly treated. Quattro drive grips the road, dry, wet, or in ice and snow. We drove through a blizzard up a mountain and were passing some SUVs that were struggling. The pop-up rear-facing seats work great for our small kids and cousins, plus, they love riding back there. Interior cargo room is pretty good with rear seats folded down.

This is a GREAT car, er...wagon!

KSpeece, 03/22/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Even if it is a wagon, it is a kick-a** wagon. We have become firm belivers in ABS after almost having a head on collision with a moose near Yellowstone. The comfort level is outstanding, and the quattro AWD system has been perfect for our Colorado lifestyle.

Better than any SUV or CUV built!

David Erv, 12/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This sucker is the best car ever for Wisconsin winter driving. My bride would be lost without the Quattro technology driving to work at 5 am. This machine handles in snow like a snowmobile. No cotton-pickin lousey SUV can do it better unless perhaps it happens to be yet another Audi. I am dumping my GMC 4WD Suburban to get another Audi Quattro Avant!

