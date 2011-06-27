Used 1997 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

1997 Audi A6 Review Al Strohmaier , 06/29/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This has been the best car I have ever owned. I live in NE Ohio in "snow belt" country, and the A6 eats snow and ice and slush as well as my F-250 4x4. I don't get tired driving it, whether it's my short commute or occasional multi-hour trip. Great ergonomics. I'm a car nut, and every time I think about buying a new car I hold it up to the A6 for comparability. Most are found wanting. New Audis aren't cheap, but my experience with the car makes me want to look at low-mileaged used A6s for $27k rather than purchase a new Honda Accord or Toyota Camry with a lot of their bells and whistles. Report Abuse

1997 Audi A6 Quattro burnedByAudi , 04/26/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Every car has lemons so take this review for what it is. See suggested improvements for electrical problems. My 1997 Audi A6 quattro Sedan drives smoothly and has moderate to good acceleration at highway speeds (none to speak of off the line -- low end torque simply isnt there). The steering is unrivaled compared to all other cars I've driven, if only there wasn't this nagging hydrolic problem every winter that makes a very loud noise and stiffens the power steering. Unfortunately I cannot recommend this car. I don't like it and it ended up costing me a great deal of money in the end.

Wow! Nice Car! NMiller , 02/09/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I picked up my 1997 Audi A6 with 93,000 miles on it. I changed the timing belt and water pump (now ready for 75,000 more miles or whatever Audi recommends), rear calipers (hand brake portion rusted), popped in 6 CDs in the CD changer, and thats it. The sun roof needs to be rebuilt ($500), but it works OK if you don't go all the way to the rear. This car screams in snow! Wow! I went over 105,000 miles on recent trip to the Appalichian Mountains, got a flat tire, and didn't even know it on the hard turns, etc., for about 25 miles (not recommended). Afterwords, the tire was ok. Highly recommend HS Michelin all season tires. They are a great match!

Tank Solid Reliable Luxury anonmartin , 02/27/2006 7 of 8 people found this review helpful We've been very pleased at the quality and reliability of this Avant quattro. In silver, it looks fantastic. Audi/VW had relied on this 12V V6 motor for several of its platforms, and after living with it, and having no problems at all, I can see why. At 172 bhp, it is a little under-powered, but does great at speed. Leather interior holds up well if regularly treated. Quattro drive grips the road, dry, wet, or in ice and snow. We drove through a blizzard up a mountain and were passing some SUVs that were struggling. The pop-up rear-facing seats work great for our small kids and cousins, plus, they love riding back there. Interior cargo room is pretty good with rear seats folded down.